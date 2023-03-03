By Bruce Campbell

For the Enid News & Eagle

JENKS — Enid singles players Haley Hibbets, No. 1 and Alexa Garcia, No. 2 were both third at the Jenks Girls Tennis Tournament Friday.

Madison Nickels and Catelyn Stotts were 11th at No. 1 doubles. Sophia Groendyke and Kenzi Stotts were 12th at No. 2 doubles.

“We played pretty good,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “Our doubles teams are adjusting to new partners and they are beginning to jell.’’

The boys will begin their season at Jenks Saturday.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

Recommended for you