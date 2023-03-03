By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
JENKS — Enid singles players Haley Hibbets, No. 1 and Alexa Garcia, No. 2 were both third at the Jenks Girls Tennis Tournament Friday.
Madison Nickels and Catelyn Stotts were 11th at No. 1 doubles. Sophia Groendyke and Kenzi Stotts were 12th at No. 2 doubles.
“We played pretty good,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “Our doubles teams are adjusting to new partners and they are beginning to jell.’’
The boys will begin their season at Jenks Saturday.
