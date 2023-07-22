Haley Hibbets

EDMOND, Okla. — Enid’s Haley Hibbets went 1-2 combined in singles and doubles Saturday, July 22, 2023, at a Missouri Valley Tennis Association Level 4 Tournament at the Edmond Tennis Center.

Hibbets, the No. 4 seed, beat Macy Garwood of Prairie Village, Kan., 6-1, 6-4, in the first round but lost to Alexandra Patton of Coppell, Texas, 6-4, 6-3, in the Round of 16.

Hibbets will play a consolation match at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Hibbets and Milana Quick of Bixby, the No. 4 seed, fell to the Edmond team of Evangeline Lunsford and Lauren Krise, 8-4, in the first round of doubles.

