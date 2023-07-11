HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Enid’s Haley Hibbets wasn’t discouraged after losing to Aadya Sachdeva, 6-3, 6-1, in a first round consolation match at the United States Tennis Association’s Girls 16-Under Championships Tuesday.
“I was playing better today than I did Sunday (in a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Devin Gilroy of Cornelius, N.C.),” Hibbets said. “I do wish I could have made it closer. I felt I played well. It was just a tough tournament.”
Hibbets said she will benefit from the experience of her first national tournament.
“It was good to see that many good players (top 192 nationally) in one place,” she said. “Every match and every point was long. It was cool just to get to go.”
Hibbets, playing for the first time competitively on clay, said she didn’t feel real comfortable on it until Tuesday.
Hibbets’ next tournament will be a Level 4 competition in Edmond that starts July 22.
“My take away from this (nationals) is that I’m not that far off from the really big players,” Hibbets said. “It makes me want to go back and try to win some more matches at this level.”
