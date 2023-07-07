Enid’s Haley Hibbets is about to take a giant step in her tennis life.
On Sunday, she will begin play in the United States Tennis Girls 16-Under National Clay Court Championships in Huntsville, Ala., both the first Level 1 and the first clay court tournament she has participated in.
Hibbets worked her way through the USTA junior circuit to be one of the top 192-ranked players nationally to earn a bid.
“It feels pretty good,” she said before going through a clinic at Oakwood Country Club Wednesday. I’ve worked pretty hard to get into it and I’m glad that I did.”
Oakwood pro Matt Lopez, who participated in a few national junior tournaments himself, said it’s an accomplishment just to qualify.
“Any wins that she gets will be a bonus,” Lopez said. “She has been working very hard and her results have steadily gotten better. She has really matured as a player this summer and this is a direct result of that maturity.”
Being an underdog seems to bring out the best in Hibbets, who exceeded her seed — sixth at Level 3 in Tulsa as a No. 8 seed and fifth as the No. 6 seed in a Level 4 in Lawrence, Kan.
“I usually play better when there’s not as much pressure on me,” she said. “I’m excited. I know it will be rough, this being my first tournament on clay, but I want to win as many matches as I can. I know I’m not expected to do well, but I still want to go out and win. It would be exciting if I did win. I just want to do the best I can.”
Hibbets has trained and practiced on clay courts in Tulsa.
That has helped her adapt to a new surface.
“On clay, the ball doesn’t bounce as much,” she said. “You slide when you run. When you try to stop, you slide more. It’s considered a moving surface. It’s more running. It’s harder on your body.”
Hibbets is a rising star in Enid school tennis, being the state junior high singles champion as an eighth-grader and taking third in No. 2 singles at state as a freshman and No. 1 singles as a sophomore last spring. She will see a different world in Alabama.
“USTA is very different from high school,” Hibbets said. “You can’t cheer. There’s no coaching. They are a little more strict on rules. High school tennis is really loud and fun. It’s a fun atmosphere and you can coach.”
The competitor in Hibbets draws her to the USTA environment because she is out there by herself without the support of friendly teammates.
“I like being out there by myself,” she said. “You have to focus more. It’s more of a mental game. You have to think a lot more about what you’re going to do. You don’t have to worry about letting someone down if you lose. If you win it’s all you. If you lose, it’s all your fault.”
Hibbets agrees with Lopez that her game is beginning to mature.
The serves she struggled with at the state tournament have become more consistent and now she sees it as one of her biggest strengths.
She is coming to the net better and is playing smarter.
She attributes the important things to her three coaches — Lopez, Oakwood assistant pro Vladica Babic and Enid High coach Wade Rogers.
“Coaching has been a big part of my improvement,” Hibbets said. “I’m really thankful for my coaches. All three of them have helped me get to where I am today. It’s one of the big reasons that I have been successful.”
Hibbets, a two-year starter on the Enid fastpitch team, is giving up the sport to concentrate fully on tennis.
“It takes a lot of my time,” Hibbets said. “I’m really going to miss it. I really enjoyed it but I’m going to be gone almost every weekend. I don’t want to make a commitment to a team that I couldn’t be there all the time.”
Hibbets likes traveling and seeing different places and meeting new people. There will be only one other Oklahoman in Huntsville — Jenks’ Avery Arant, the state’s No. 1 singles champion.
The USTA circuit includes many players who are home-schooled and concentrate fully on tennis.
The players usually have good relationships, she said, but pointed out “some don’t want to make friends because they are so competitive.”
“It is more stressful,” Hibbets said, “but I’m looking forward to playing on clay, seeing a new place and being in a different environment. I’m just excited just to play.”
Her favorite tennis memory was playing in a Level 2 Tournament in Florida where she lost to a European player, 6-2, 6-2.
“It was so cool just to experience that,” Hibbets said. “I wasn’t very successful but it was exciting.”
Hibbets will check in Saturday and see the draw.
Lopez said whatever she does, it will be a good experience.
“This is a great opportunity for her,” Lopez said. “She has earned it for sure. This will open her eyes to future possibilities. She has so much potential to continue the great tennis legacy we have in Enid.”
