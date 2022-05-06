Haley Hibbets of Enid will be hoping the third time is the charm when she faces Edmond North’s Victoria Ricarte-Cabas in the Class 6A No. 2 singles semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Hibbets, a freshman, beat Ryleigh Miller of Union, 6-0, 6-0 and Anabelle Kelley of Bartlesville, 6-2, 6-0 in the first round and quarterfinals Friday to get her third chance at Ricarte-Cabas, who has beaten her twice by identical 7-6, 7-6 scores.
Hibbets was the state junior high champion as an eighth-grader. The finals are set for 2:30 p.m. Tulsa Kelley’s Jasel Bailey will face Campbell Christensen of Edmond Memorial in the other semifinal.
Teammate Alexa Garcia went 1-1, defeating Rylee Day of Edmond Santa Fe, 6-3, 6-0 and losing to Alice Hsu of Edmond North, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Garcia had beaten Hsu in the regional finals Tuesday at Edmond.
Garcia will face Morgan Means of Bixby at 8 a.m. Saturday in a consolation quarterfinals. If she wins, she would be assured a place.
“I felt we did well,” said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “I think Alexa has a good shot to get to the podium.”
“I think Haley has a good chance, it’s just a matter of getting over the hump and beating her (Ricarte-Cabas). Haley seems focused and ready.”
Krystal Archer and Taylor Stotts, at No. 1 doubles, were eliminated after losing two matches. They fell to Jenna Mitsdarfer and Gracie Pereft of Union, 6-0, 6-4 and to Josie Leffingwell and Alaina Ropp of Stillwater, 6-3, 6-0.
Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels also were 0-2 at No. 2 doubles, falling to Lauren Ruff and Julia Spaulding of Edmond Memorial, 6-2, 6-4 and Aubrey Reese and Vicky Zhang of Mustang, 6-3, 7-5.
In Class 4A, Clara Caldwell of Oklahoma Bible Academy reached the semifinals for the second straight year with wins over Kieley Holloday of Wagoner, 6-1, 6-2 and Emma Kruska of Chisholm, 6-4 6-3. She will face Aspen Minihan of Crossings Chrisitan in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m.
Teammate Ashley Miller, at No. 1 singles, lost to Nikelle Horsburgh of OCS, 6-3, 3-, 6-0 in the first round, but beat Ashleigh Wang of Crossings Christian, 6-3, 6-2 in consolations. She will face Emma Underwood of Byng in the consolation quarterfinals at 9:15 a.m.
Crooks had beaten C.J. Lee of Byng, 6-0, 6-1 in the first round before losing to Caldwell. She will face the winner of Quincee Carabello of Victory Christian and Ryleigh Lynn of Skiatook in the consolation quarterfinals.
Ashley Machia of Chisholm, at No. 1 singles, lost to St. Mary’s Maggie Brown, 6-1, 6-0 in the first round but beat Layla Fears of Lincoln Christian, 6-3, 6-0 in consolations. She will face McKinely Breeder of Elk City in the consolation quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.