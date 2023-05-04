Enid will have three Pacers competiting for state titles Friday and Saturday at the state 6A tennis tournament.
No. 1 singles Haley Hibbets and No. 2 singles Alexa Garcia, both got the No. 3 seed in their bracket, while Enid’s No. 2 doubles team, Kenzie Stotts and Sage Haffner, are unseeded in that bracket.
Hibbets will face Peyton Brown of Norman North in round one. Garcia will face Broken Arrow’s Mia Mattson.
Enid’s doubles will face the No. 1 seed, Edmond North’s Miller and Graf.
“Lately, I have been playing high-level tennis and I am hoping to keep my momentum,” Hinnets said. “Going into tomorrow while representing my school. Alexa Garcia is also the No. 3 seed in her bracket and I am so excited to see her do well this weekend. I’m glad to get to see our two doubles team compete for the first time at state. It is going to be a fun two days of tennis.”
Chisholm’s No. 2 singles Emily Smith and No. 1 singles Emma-Kate Kruska will also be competition in 4A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.