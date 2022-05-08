Enid’s girls ended the 2022 tennis season on an upbeat note at the Class 6A state tournament Saturday.
Freshman Haley Hibbets finished third at No. 2 singles after beating Campbell Christensen of Edmond Memorial, 7-5, 6-4 in the third-place match. She had lost to Edmond North’s Victoria Ricante-Cabas, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Junior Alexa Garcia beat Rylee Day of Edmond Santa Fe, 6-3, 6-0 in the seventh-place match at No. 1 singles. She had defeated Morgan Means of Bixby, 6-0, 6-0 in the consolation quarters but lost to Emma Turner of Deer Creek Edmond, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in the semis.
Enid coach Wade Rogers said Hibbets’ win showed a lot of character and mental toughness after a difficult semifinal loss.
“She plays like an upperclassman,” he said. “She has the maturity that will take her pretty far in high school tennis. She played well all day.”
Garcia beat Day for the second time in the tournament. She had beaten her in the first round in straight sets.
“I can’t wait to see Garcia as a senior and Hibbets as a sophomore knowing the improvement they will be making between now and then,” Rogers said.
