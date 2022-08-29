ENID, Okla. — Walker Henson repeated as the Oakwood Country Club club champion last weekend with a 36-hole score of 141 (71-70). J.J. Fournier was second with a 142 (71-71) while Turner Howe was third at 152 (74-78)
Jim Lack (79-75) beat Scott Athey (77-77 for the Senior Championship (50-over) in a three-hole playoff after both had 36-hole scores of 154. Craig Collins (79-76) was third at 155.
Ryan Gehrke (76-82) won the Junior A Flight (under 50) with a 158 followed by Kyle Kuykendall (80-82-162) and Justin Funk (84-78-162).
Scott Tefft (78-79) won the Senior A flight with a 155, followed by Paul Palace (82-78-160) and Mike Barnthouse (78-84-162).
Terry Pursell (83-77) won the Super Seniors (70-over) with a 160. He was followed by Lyle Welsh (93-81-174) and Mike Bigheart (87-88-165).
