Walker Henson completed the triple crown of Enid golf Saturday.
Henson and longtime playing partner Andy Pickle defeated Jon Cline and Zach Beutelschies, 5-and-4 to capture the championship flight of the Enid City Fourball Championship Saturday at Meadowlake Golf Course.
That completed the local championship golf cycle for Henson, who has won the Wheat Capital as well being the multi-time club champion at Oakwood Country Club.
“It’s exciting,” Henson said. “We started well with a birdie on No. 1 and we were able to keep it together the whole way. We had a lot of fun.”
“It’s taken us a few years, but we finally got first,” Pickle said.
Henson and Pickle won No. 1 and No. 3. Cline and Beutelschies won the fifth, only to see the eventual champions win holes 6, 11, 13 and 14 with Henson ending the match with a birdie.
“Walker got some birdies on the back,” Pickle said. “Meadowlake was looking good today. Last weekend was something crazy. Both guys (Cline and Beutelschies) are good golfers and good guys to be around.”
It was the first time in several years the championship flight was determined by match play instead of stroke play.
“Match play is a little more forgiving,” Henson said. “You can have a bad hole versus whatever strokes you would have on a bad hole in stroke play. We would be able to relax and not worry about that.”
A lot of history was made in the championship consolation with Logan Herbst and Stephanie Herbst teaming to beat Eric Williamson and Kenny Moore, 4-and-3 in the championship consolation finals.
Stephanie Herbst is the first woman to play in the Fourball. Herbst, who played on Pioneer’s 2008 state girls championship team and at Northwestern Oklahoma State, played from the men’s tees.
Others taking championships were Neil Oxford and Keith Barnum, first flight; Danny and Donny Guerra, first consolation; Mike McGreevy and Dave Diesselhorst, second flight; Jack Morris and James Kite, second consolation; Kyle Pendergraft and Garrett Birchfield, third flight; Lee Elliott and Johnny Mcilwaine, third consolation; Dan and Chad Ensminger, fourth flight; and Terry Rogers and Stuart Houska, fourth consolation.
