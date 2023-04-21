Walker Henson and Andy Pickle will begin defense of their Enid City Fourball Championship Saturday when they face Eric Williamson and Kenny Moore at 11:37 a.m. at Meadowlake Golf Course.
The championship flight is playing a match play format for a second year after several years in medal play.
Henson and Pickle defeated Jon Cline and Zach Beutelschies, 5-and-4 in last year’s finals. Cline and Beutelschies will face David Turner and Tabor Charles at 11:37.
Jay Betchan and Darin Busch, who teamed to win the Wheat Capital Tournament last summer, are another team expected to contend.
“You never know what will happen in match play,’’ said Meadowlake pro Dave Rogers. “You can be parring all of the holes and find yourself two down going into the turn and have to fight back. It’s tough to make up holes, especially against tough competition.’’
The match play could give an indication of how interclub competition such as the Enid Ryder Cup could end up, Rogers said.
The tournament will have eight teams in championship flight, seven teams in first flight, eight teams in second flight, eight teams in third flight, seven teams in fourth flight and seven teams in fifth flight.
“We’re trying to grow it back to where it used to be,’’ Rogers said.
Mike McGreevy and Dave Diesselhorst, who won second flight a year ago, have moved up to first flight. Neil Oxford and Keith Barnum are back to defend their first flight title.
The tournament has long been considered the start of the local golf season from scratch golfer to the lowest flight having a chance to compete against players of a similiar level.
“It’s a great way to start the season,’’ Rogers said. “It gets the competitive juices flowing.’’
