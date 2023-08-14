ENID, Okla. — Oakwood team captain Walker Henson made sure his team would regain the Enid Ryder Cup from rival Meadowlake Golf Course Sunday at Oakwood.
Henson, who had lost his Fourball match Saturday, birdied four of the first five holes in beating Brandon Bergner, 8-and-7 as Oakwood won seven of the 12 singles matches to win the overall competition, 10.5 to 7.5.
“I hit the greens and made the putts,’’ Henson said. “I don’t know if I can play any better than that.’’
Henson and J.J. Fournier had lost to David Turner and Taber Charles, 1-up in the Fourball on Saturday when Turner and Charles won the 18th with a birdie.
“It’s never fun to lose,’’ Henson said. “I just wanted to contribute to the team.’’
Oakwood had lost 9.5-8.5 last year when Meadowlake’s Levi Hinkle pulled it out for his team by winning the final match with a birdie on No. 18
“That was really close … it stung a little,’’ Henson said. “It’s always nice to bring it bak to Oakwood. It’s always a competitive atmosphere and a lot of fun.’’
Other Oakwood winners Sunday were Scott Athey, Craig Collins, Turner Howe, Joe Cristono, David McIntyre and Corey Boler.
“Our team was a lot stronger than it’s been in the past,’’ said Oakwood head pro Tim Mendenhall. “All the good players were in town this year. This is not to say it’s revenge from last year, but some of the social posts about them beating us fired us up a bit … but it’s all played in good fun.’’
Meadowlake’s Josh Winfield hit the shot of the tournament when he chipped off the 18th hole for a birdie to beat Ned Fike, 1-up.
“I was in a position where you don’t to be at Oakwood,’’ Winfield said. “I would have been happy to get it within five feet of the hole. it took the right bounces and went in. I consider myself lucky.’’
Other Meadowlake winners were Jon Cline, Josh Bugg, Zac Beutelschies and Mike Morley.
“We gave it all that we had,’’ said Turner, the Meadowlake team captain.
“They got a lot of good players,’’ said Meadowlake Director of Golf Michael League.”It was an uphill climb being down (3.5 to 2.5) and playing them on their home course. There are just times you don’t come out ahead. It’s all about having a lot of fun.’’
Meadowlake still leads the series, 18-12-1
Oakwood 10.5, Meadowlake 7.5
Sunday’s singles
Oakwood 7, Meadowlake 5
Jon Cline, M def. Tobin Mateychick, 2-and-1
Scott Athey, O def. Jay Betchan, 1-up
Craig Collins, O def. Levi Hinkle, 4-and-3
Josh Winfield, M def. Ned Fike, 1-up
Josh Bugg, M def. J.J. Fournier, 1-up
Walker Henson, O def. Brandon Bergner, 8-and-7
Turner Howe, O def. Danny Guerra, 7-and-6
Joe Cristono, O def. Hayden Betchan, 5-and-4
David McIntyre, O def. David Turner, 4-and-3
Corey Boler, O def. Taber Charles, 3-and-2
Zac Beutelschies, M def. John Petersen, 1-up
Mike Morley, M def. Tyler Jankovichm 1-up
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.