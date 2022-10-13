Enid News & Eagle
Hennessey, coming off its biggest offensive explosion since 2012, will be traveling to Blackwell for a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday seeking its third straight victory.
The Eagles, 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District 2A-1, are coming off a 63-0 rout of Chisholm in which HHS rolled up a season-high 279 yards rushing and another 261 passing for a season-high 540 yards in total offense.
It was the most points the Eagles had scored in a game since a 64-3 rout of Pawnee on Oct. 12, 2012. It was Hennessey’s first shutout since a 47-0 rout of Crooked Oak the third game of the 2021 season.
Quarterback Titan Hix threw for three scores — 52 to Weston Smith, 38 to Seth Simunek and 19 to Sebastian Gonzales. Gonzales ran for two more scores. Offensive lineman Antonio Robles scored his first-ever TD on a two-yard run.
Blackwell, 1-5 and 0-3, has lost five straight since edging the Oklahoma City Patriots, 7-6 on Sept. 2. The Maroons have given up at least 44 posts in all of those losses.
Blackwell leads the series 3-1 since 1976, including wins in the last three meetings (21-2 last season).
Metro Christian (3-0, 6-0) at Kingfisher (2-1, 4-2)
Metro Christian is ranked No. 1 in 3A after outscoring opponents, 230-104 so far this season. The homesteading Yellowjackets have won two straight, including a 36-0 shutout of Mannford where the losers had minus five yards rushing and only 83 yards in total offense. Quarterback Jax Sternberger has thrown for nine scores while tallying five times himself. Kingfisher won the lone meeting in the last 50 years, 33-6 in the 2010 playoffs.
Mooreland (2-1, 2-4) at Fairview (3-0, 6-0)
The Yellowjackets are ranked No. 3 in Class A after humbling Sayre, 63-14 Friday. It was the fourth time this season Fairview has scored 60 or more points in a game. Jax Bernard threw for four TDs and ran for another. Mooreland had its highest scoring output of the season in beating Hooker, 42-16 last week. Fairview leads the series, 10-8 since 1976.
Boise City (0-3, 0-6) at DCLA (0-3, 0-6)
First eight-man game ever between the two schools. DCLA beat the Wildcats, 14-9 in the 1977 playoffs. Boise City has given up 50 or more points four times this season. DCLA has given up 40 or more points five times. The Eagles have scored only twice.
Medford (3-0, 4-2) at
Tyrone (1-2, 2-4)
Medford is riding a three-game winning streak. The Cardinals have not been held under 200 yards rushing this season and had a season-high 393 in a 48-0 win over DCLA last week. Tyrone broke a two-game losing streak last week by shutting out Sharon-Mutual, 40-0. First eight-man game between the two schools.
Okeene (1-0, 4-2) at Southwest Covenant (0-1, 2-3)
Okeene goes for its third straight win. Bryer Roberts threw for two scores (28 to Hunter Morrison and 40 to Carson Osterhoudt) in last week’s 24-6 win over Waukomis and ran for another. Southwest Covenant has lost two straight. First-ever eight-man game between the two schools.
Timberlake (2-1, 5-1) at Buffalo (2-1, 3-3)
Timberlake dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in Class C after having its 19-game winning streak broken by Waynoka, 44-32 last week. Merric Judd has scored 15 touchdowns for the Tigers. Buffalo had its highest scoring output of the season in last week’s 52-16 rout of Boise City. Timberlake leads the series, 10-3, including a 38-12 victory in the 2020 playoffs.
Covington-Douglas (1-0, 5-1) at Canton (0-1, 3-3)
Covington-Douglas comes in on a five-game winning streak after a season-opening loss to Timberlake while Canton has lost two in a row after a three-game winning streak.
C-D is averaging 44.4 points per game on offense on its current streak, while in the two-game losing streak, Canton is giving up 52 points per game.
In Canton’s three wins, its average points per game is 59.3.
Pond Creek-Hunter (1-0, 3-3) at Kremlin-Hillsdale (0-1, 1-5)
Pond Creek-Hunter snapped a two-game losing streak with a 44-40 win over Garber last week while Kremlin-Hillsdale continued a five-game losing streak.
In the last two games, Kremlin-Hillsdale has been shut out. On the season, the Broncs are averaging 12 points per game.
Pond Creek-Hunter is scoring 32.3 points per game. Pond Creek-Hunter won last year, 36-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.