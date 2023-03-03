The fourth quarter brings out the best in the Hennessey Eagles.
The Eagles, who came back from a five-point deficit in the last two minutes in last week’s regional finals against Fairview, used a 22-12 final period spurt to defeat Hooker, 54-45 in the Class 2A Area I winners bracket finals at the Stride Bank Center Friday.
The win put the 23-3 Eagles into the state tournament for the fifth time under coach Brady Page. It was their 12th straight victory. Hennessey is assured of being a top four seed for next week’s 2A state tournament.
“It feels great,’’ Page said. “It’s great for the kids. They are excited. It’s great for the community. We can be a lot more relaxed now instead of having to fight for our lives.’’
Hennessey trailed 33-32 going into the final quarter but took command with a 17-1 spurt to go from a 35-32 deficit to a 50-36 lead after an old-fashioned three-point play by Jael Torres.
The Eagles were six of nine from the field and forced six turnovers in the final eight minutes. Hooker was only three of 11 from the field.
Leyton Choate led the way with 24 points, 12 in each half. He was eight of nine from the foul line to help separation. Torres added 14, 10 of which were in the second half. James Sims had all nine of his points after intermission. Hunter Weber had seven.
“We played a lot better in the second half,’’ said Page, whose team only forced three turnovers in the first half and 12 in the second half. “We adjusted our zone not to give up as many easy baskets. The kids paid attention.’’
Page attributed the back-to-back fourth quarter rallies to maturity.
“We have a lot of maturity,’’ he said. “We have a lot of good player. Good players make big plays. We have three or four guys that can do that. It can come from anywhere.’’
Page praised Choate, Torres, Sims and Weber, the only four Eagles who scored.
“Leyton is a stud,’’ Page said. “It clicked for him in the middle of the year. Torres was a beast. James played well. Hunter played well. This never gets old.’’
Kleat Martens led Hooker with 11 points while Jackson Arnold had 10.
Hooker’s girls punched their ticket to state by beating Merritt, 50-30 in the girls winners bracket finals.
Merritt will face Pawhuska, which eliminated Afton, 57-48 in the losers bracket semifinals, at 6 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
Hooker’s boys will get a second chance at state against Hobart, which eliminated Fairview, 50-43, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
