Hennessey’s boys and Alva’s girls will begin the road of trying to win three games out of the losers bracket in the Area I Tournament to qualify for state Thursday at Enid High School.
The Eagles, 15-8 after a 42-27 loss to Washington on Tuesday in the regionals finals at Perry, will face Community Christian (18-8) which eliminated Luther in the regional losers bracket finals at Meeker.
Community Christian beat Hennessey two years ago at Area.
“They will be tough,” said Hennessey coach Brady Page. “They’ve got a good point guard and a good big man who is a big stud, and good role players around them.
“We have to play our game and be able to contain the 6-6 man the best we can.”
Joel Torres led the Eagles in scoring in the playoffs with a 17.8 average.
The Hennessey-Community Christian winner will play the Perry-Sequoyah Christian winner at 3 p.m. Friday. That winner will play the Washington-Purcell loser for a berth in the state tournament at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Alva’s girls (18-9) face Purcell (16-9) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Ladybugs are coming off a 45-36 win over Washington while Purcell is coming off a 62-50 loss to Luther in their regional finals at Meeker.
“They are quick and athletic,” said Alva coach Kris Gore. “We feel like the matchup is going to be okay for us. At this time of the season, you have to guard people, get some rebounds and take care of the basketball.”
Alva came back to win two games after falling to Lindsay, 41-40 in the regional winners bracket semifinals.
“It’s all about the kids’ ability to bounce back and really survive and advance,” Gore said. “Our seniors (Brooke Perez, Chloe Durkee and Mary-Kay Foster) have really stepped up in a tough situation.”
Perez (12.0) is the team’s leading scorer in the postseason.
Gore, who came to Alva after two years as an assistant at Woodward, said the job has been a dream for her, praising the community’s support.
“That makes a huge difference,” she said.
The Alva-Purcell winner will play the Lindsay-Community Christian winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday. That winner will play the Perry-Luther loser for a state tournament berth at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kingfisher’s boys (24-1) will play Weatherford (21-5) for a state tournament berth at 8 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A Area I winners bracket finals at the Stride Bank Center.
The Yellowjackets have won 10 straight, including a 50-28 rout of Mannford in the regional finals. Weatherford beat Tulsa Central, 83-59 in its regional final at Enid High. Kingfisher beat the Eagles, 60-48 at Weatherford on Feb. 5.
Kingfisher has four players averaging in double figures in the postseason — Xavier Ridenour (15.0), Chance Davis (14.8), Maddox Mecklenburg (11.3) and Caden Kitchens (11.0)
Friday’s loser will play the survivor of the losers bracket at 8 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
Kingfisher’s girls (21-5) face Cleveland (18-8) in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Jackets eliminated Mannford, 50-26 in the regional losers bracket finals at Kingfisher Tuesday. Cleveland lost to Weatherford, 67-27 in a regional final at EHS.
The winner plays the Bethany-Clinton loser at 1:30 p.m. Friday. That winner plays the Woodward-Weatherford loser at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a state berth.
