ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Hector Perez and Carlos Alvarado pinned their way to the championship quarterfinals of the Mid-American Nationals wrestling tournament Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
Perez and Alvarado both had three falls on the day to keep their hopes alive of being the first-ever Plainsman to win a MAN championship.
Perez flattened Aiden Stewart of Olathe (Kan.) East in 4:48 in the first round of the gold bracket. His other two pins came in the first period in the pool competition. He will wrestle Korey Griffin of Jay in the quarterfinals which begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“He has wrestled pretty darn good,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “He’s quick and attacks well. He had some really good takedowns today.’’
Alvarado pinned Damon Walker of Airline, La., in 28 seconds after winning his first two matches with second period falls.
He will go against Makaveli Ramirez of Piedmont in the quarterfinals.
“I didn’t come to play around,’’ said Alvarado who quickly took down Walker and put him on his back. “It was the last round of the day and I didn’t want to go out with a loss.”
Alvarado has been more aggressive since having “life-changing” shoulder surgery last March.
“I’m able to make my shots now,’’ he said. “I’m a lot more confident in what I do. I had a double blast (against Walker) and it was beautiful. I guess (the falls) are just a secret of my mind. I don’t know how it works. I just try to get it over with as soon as possible.’’
Enid advanced six to the gold bracket (top two in bracket). The other four fell in the Round of 16.
Peyton Zweifel, who had two first period falls and a major decision, was pinned by Chase Davis of Southlake Carroll in 3:07, but was pleased with the day.
“I was just keeping my head in it,’’ he said. “I was happy to go 3-0 in the pool. That kid just kept taking me down and I couldn’t stop.’’
Trinit Zweifel, Peyton’s brother, was 2-1 at 145, coming back from a 5-3 sudden death loss in the first round to pin his next two opponents. He lost by a major decision to Kody Rutledge of Edmond North in the Round of 16.
“Losing a tough one can definitely put a toll in your head, but you got to keep fighting,’’ he said. “I had a decent day, but it could have been better.’’
Jason Sayers, at 182, pinned both of his opponents in the pool competition, but was pinned by No. 1 seed Garrett Wells of Southlake Carroll in 1:23 in the Round of 16.
“I was proud of myself for getting into the gold bracket,’’ he said. “I could have done better, but I felt I did pretty good today.’’
Seth Melvin was 1-1 at 285 with a fall. He was pinned by Adley Bufford in 24 seconds in the Round of 16.
“I was pleased with what we did today,’’ Holland said. “We wrestled good in spots. There’s always room for improvement. I keep telling the guys don’t worry about the wins and losses. Just keep wrestling tough.’’
Vinny Vandiver (132) and Stephen Brooks (138) won their first round consolation matches by falls.
