Alva’s guard Morgan Heath and forward Carly Argo are opposites, personality-wise.
Heath is an extrovert known for her enthusiasm. Argo is quiet and leads by example.
That leadership has blended together for the 25-4 Ladybugs, who will face No. 2 seed Bethel (24-3) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class 3A girls state tournament at the State Fair Arena.
Heath has been described by Ladybug coach Kris Gore as “kind of like the mom of the group, she takes care of everybody.”
Feisty fits her personality.
“I’ve always been that way,” she said. “I like to talk on both the court and on the bench. Once I get excited and start standing up, it gets the bench excited. It gets the fans and the student body excited.”
Argo said she has always been quiet. Gore describes her as “a strong, confident type.”
Argo’s confidence was seen in her three-point shooting.
“I like to shoot a lot,” she said. “I practice a lot by going to the gym on my down time. It gives me confidence.”
Heath’s personality was brought out in a physical 54-45 win over Luther in the Area finals.
“The more physical the game, the more it brings out the intensity level of the game,” she said. “I like it more that way. You can get away with fouling more.”
Argo says “being physical makes us play harder.”
While neither has played in a state tournament game, they know the atmosphere.
Heath lived in Burlington until the sixth grade where she would follow Sarah Garvie, who went on to play at NOC Enid and Oral Roberts University.
“She was my role model,” Heath said. “She truly impacted my game. She comes to our games and she gives me advice — to stay focused and pick up the team.”
Argo followed Alva’s Jaden Hobbs, who led the Ladybugs to three straight state titles (2014-16). Her mother April (Snow) played on two Alva teams that reached the state tournament.
“I loved watching Jaden Hobbs,” Argo said. “I’m excited to play at the Arena. I grew up going to games there.”
Both have said they have tried to be role models for not only their teammates and younger sisters but all girls in Alva.
Argo is the daughter of Alva superintendent Tim Argo. She excels in the classroom with a 4.0 average.
“A lot of it is just getting my work done and not procrastinating,” she said.
Argo loves to run in her spare time. Both Argo and Heath said they enjoy doing things with friends outside of basketball.
Both expect to be a little nervous but both said they were excited. Both said they match up well with Bethel, which has won 13 straight since a 43-39 loss to No. 1-ranked 2A Dale on Jan. 17.
“It won’t be easy, but if we work together, we can get it done,” Heath said.
The Ladybugs had to rally to beat both KIPP Tulsa and Luther in the Area. The team seems to thrive under pressure.
“We’re getting to be a lot more comfortable with it in practice,” Argo said. “We get along well as a team. We have worked really hard.”
“We made it a point to go to state to disprove all the doubters,” Heath said.
They are seeing the perks of making state. People in town have given team members treats. There will be a big send-off pep really. The team will have a steak dinner together.
With no seniors, Heath and Argo had some pressure being leaders, but Heath points out “the two sophomores (Lakin Gaddy and Jaycee Kelln) and the freshman (Kylie Adair) help a lot … it’s not just us two.”
Gaddy is averaging 12.4 points in the playoffs, followed by Kelln (11.8), Argo (6.2), Hadlee Ohm (5.0), Adair (4.3) and Heath (3.0).
Mother and daughter bonding
Gore is a longtime fixture at state as a player at Lomega and a coach at both Canton and Leedey. But this is the first one with daughter Gracie, a junior reserve. Gracie grew up going to games with mom.
“I loved every minute,” Gracie said. “Now, it’s our turn (as player and coach). It’s going to be a different experience for me to have.”
Gracie’s father, Kevin, went to basketball state as a player at Taloga twice. He pitched in eight state baseball tournaments — four fall and four spring. Aunt Kelli (Lorenz) won two gold balls with Lomega.
Mom is proud Gracie has been a team player first in a backup role.
“She is a coach’s kid, she only wants the team to be successful and is willing to sacrifice her own playing time to let that happen,” Kris Gore said.
The Alva-Bethel winner will play the Jones-Idabel winner at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Arena. The championship game is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at the Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.