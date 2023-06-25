Enid’s Am Aritos was ready to lie down and cool off a little bit after playing three matches in a humid 95-plus degrees Saturday at a Missouri Valley Tennis Association’s Level 6 Tournament at Oakwood Country Club.
“I knew this weather was coming, but I wasn’t prepared for it,” said Aritos, who was third in Boys 18-Under — his third straight third-place finish in a tournament this summer.
Aritos did get a trophy for his efforts as he put a cool wet towel on his forehand and lay down.
He started the day by beating Enid High teammate Landon Collins, 6-1, 6-2, followed by losses to champion Jaxon Post of Wichita, 6-1, 6-0, and Alex Stallings of Tulsa, the runner-up, 6-0, 6-0.
Aritos broke Collins’ serve twice to take 5-0 lead in the first set. He had two service breaks in the second, winning the last three games for the match.
“I did really good my first match,” Aritos said. “I’ve played Landon multiple times in practice and I was able to hit what I needed to. The key was just finding his weakness. I was proud of my service game today.”
Collins was 0-3 in the round robin format, losing to Post, 6-0, in his final match and to Stallings, 6-1, 6-0, in his second.
“I could have played better,” Collins said. “I got aggressive at the net and that could have gone better. I think nerves made the difference against Am. It was very hot out there and I used that towel every switch-off.”
Enid coach Wade Rogers said the important thing Saturday was not the results but improving for next spring.
“It’s just good to get out here and play,” Collins said.
Post was dominant against both Enid players and beat Stallings — the grandson of Enid City Commissioner Rob Stallings — 7-6 (7-2), 6-1, to open the day.
“I just tried to be consistent and get up to the net as much as I could and make as many first serves as I possibly could,” said Post, who was playing in his first Oklahoma tournament. “The players were really nice today.”
Oklahoma Bible Academy freshman-to-be Madelyne Edwards was 3-0 in the first day of the Girls 14-Under round robin. She can clinch the championship with a win over Emerson Clark of Edmond at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Edwards beat three friends from Enid — Carsyn Felix, 6-1, 6-1; Mayecee Landwehr, 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 10-6; and Kyndall Ray, 6-0, 6-1.
“The key probably was just keeping your mind through the heat because it was so hot,” she said. “I just tried to drink a lot of stuff. We all play together, so it was fun to play them. My backhand and my serve were going good.”
Landwehr and Ray were both 1-1 Saturday while Felix was 1-2. Landwehr plays Ray at 10:15 Sunday, which should decide second in the round robin.
Enid’s Jake Currier was 0-2 in the Boys 14-Under Round Robin Saturday. He will play two matches Sunday — Harsha Maradana of Wichita at 8 a.m. and Jonas Klahr of Broken Arrow at 10:15.
Top-seeded Keaton Harkins was 3-0. He will try to finish the tournament unbeaten when he faces Klahr at 8.
Caleb Cumpton of Edmond, whose mother (the former Stacy Baker) was a former state doubles champion for the Enid girls (1990), was second in Boys 16-Under. He lost to Connor Shellem of Edmond, 6-2, 6-3, in the round robin.
