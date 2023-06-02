ENID, Okla. — Top-seeded Heartland wasted no time in reaching the championship round of the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series on Friday morning, June 2, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
It took the Hawks only eight minutes to complete a suspended game from Thursday as a bases-loaded sacrifice fly Daniel Mosele lifted the Hawks past St. Johns River State, 10-9.
Southeastern Iowa followed that with a 12-4 victory over Lansing (Mich.) to reach Game 1 of the championship round at 5 p.m. Friday. Heartland will win the title with a victory. The Blackhawks will have to win that game and one Saturday to win the championship.
Both teams are in the championship round for the first time in school history.
HEARTLAND 10, ST. JOHNS RIVER STATE 9
Mosele’s heroics were set up when Heartland loaded the bases on singles by Corey Boyette and Mark Kattula and an intentional walk to Jayck Uehling.
Mosele hit a deep fly to center field to score Boyette as Heartland raised its record to 55-6. They are unbeaten in the tournament.
“There’s nothing better than this,’’ Mosele said. “This is what we have worked for all year.’’
Mosele said he followed his coaches' philosophy of staying calm and collected.
“I just tried to put it in the outfield and trust my guys,’’ he said. “I just can’t believe it. We’re pumped. This is the first time in school history we’re in the championship game.’’
Mosele and his teammates had to wait more than 17 hours after the game was suspended for lightning Thursday.
“We had to keep the mindset to keep going and we did,’’ he said. “That’s why we’re in the championship now. We stayed calm, confident and we did the job.’’
The win made a winner out of reliever Jack Stellano, who threw three shutout innings.
“We had a lot of chances to win before, but they did too,’’ Mosele said. “It was just a dogfight. We came out today and did the job.’’
SE IOWA 12, LANSING 4
The Blackhawks jumped out to an early 7-1 lead with three runs in the third and four in the fourth and didn’t look back in raising their record to 49-20. Lansing finished at 50-12.
Every Southeastern starter either had a hit, scored a run or drove in a run. Pitchers Casey Perrenoud and Gage Pearson combined for a eight-hitter.
“Everyone one through nine contributed, that’s been our story the whole season,’’ said Blackhawks coach Justin Schulte. “It seems somebody different comes up big every game. That’s a sign of a good team. They are playing for something special.’’
Lansing had taken an early 1-0 lead on a solo homer by Hunter Lay, but Southeastern Iowa answered with three in the third taking advantage of two wild pitches and four the next frame with a two-RBI single by Sam Skarich being the big blow. Royman Paulino’s solo homer made it 8-2 in the sixth.
The Blackhawks had four in the ninth with a two-RBI double by by Caleb Wulf being the big blow.
“Answering that early home run was big,’’ Schulte said. “I liked our bats all day.’’
Perrenoud, who was won 13 games this season, allowed only two runs over five innings before giving way to Pearson who allowed only two hits over four innings.
The Stars scored twice in the seventh to make it 8-4 when Will Bowen singled and was tripled home by Lay. Pearson retired the next three batters to end the threat.
“We’re thrilled to have only used two pitchers,’’ Schulte said. “We’ll see if it pays off at 5.’’
Schulte was enjoying the moment about reaching the finals.
“It feels pretty good,’’ he said. “I’ve coached a long time and I have never made it this far. We have to show up at 5 now. We’ll see what we can do to force another game.’’
