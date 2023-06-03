ENID, Okla. — “It can rain and lightning all it wants now."
Those were the words of a Heartland assistant coach after the Hawks outlasted Southeastern Iowa, 8-6, to win the NJCAA Division II World Series Saturday, June 3, 2023, after a week of weather delays at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The rain and lightning that created havoc the previous days were forgotten for championship-style baseball.
Tournament MVP and outstanding pitcher Meade Johnson struck out 11, and offensive player of the tournament Bobby Atkinson hit a two-run homer in helping stake Heartland to an 8-1 lead after five innings.
The Blackhawks came back with four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. They had the potential winning run at the plate with two outs in the seventh when Reymon Paulino fouled out.
Southeastern Iowa relievers Dawson Torborg, Ayden Wood and Colton Clarahan held the Hawks scoreless the last four innings, helped by a triple play in the seventh and a double in the eighth.
Heartland freshman reliever Jacob Price threw two shutout innings to save the win and give the team its first national championship.
“This has been our goal the whole season," said Hawks coach Chris Razo. “There are a lot of emotions right now. A lot of stuff went our way. We never got too up or too down."
Razo said he wasn't nervous when the Blackhawks made their run and had confidence in the freshman Price in the eighth.
“It doesn’t matter to us if we’re ahead or behind (Heartland had three come-from-behind or walk-off wins)," Razo said. “We have rolled with the punches all year. It’s just one of those things."
Johnson, who struck out 12 in a 6-3 win over Lackawanna, was the original starter for the game. Razo went to him after Friday’s game was rained out.
“He’s always been our No. 1," Razo said. “We ride our guys as long as we can."
Johnson threw 107 pitches the first five innings in allowing only two hits — one being a solo homer by Marcus Beatty. He struck out three in both the first and third and two in the first and fourth. He departed after giving up singles to Cole Yearsley and Jose Sallorin in the sixth — both of whom scored.
“I can’t describe the feeling right now," he said. “I feel like I’m on cloud nine. It’s just a surreal moment. I couldn’t have done it without the guys around me working hard toward our goal of a national championship."
Johnson walked two but had eight three-and-two counts. He got out of trouble with strikeouts. He was effective with his fastball and slider with a few curves mixed in.
“I was just attacking people and making them hit the fastball," he said. “I was just throwing my best stuff. It’s the last game of the season, so I just throw my best stuff at them."
He followed Razo’s philosophy of staying calm and collected under pressure. He said he was excited to get the ball for Saturday’s game.
“It’s what we preach all year," he said. “When you get in trouble, don’t let it rattle you. You keep going at them. This is a hell of a way to go out. I wanted to pitch for the guys behind me and make them proud."
Atkinson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. His two-run homer made it 6-1 in the fourth. Atkinson was seven of 15 for the tournament for a .467 average, eight RBI, four runs scored, two homers and two RBI.
"I was getting beat by fastballs all day," Atkinson said. “I was behind them. I knew it (fastball) was coming so I just got the barrel to it. This is the best feeling of my life. I can’t describe it. We had a lot of ups and downs today, but we didn’t let the downs get to us."
Corey Boyette didn’t have many downs in going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI, and fell just short of hitting for the cycle with a single, a double and a two-RBI triple that gave Heartland a 2-0 lead in the first.
“The guy they started was throwing really hard," Boyette said. “I just got my rhythm down. He attacked us with a fastball, and we attacked him back. If you stick with your approach, good things will happen."
Mark Kattula drove in Atkinson on a ground-out, and Daniel Mosele drove in Boyette with a single to make it 4-0 in the second. Boyette followed Atkinson’s homer in the fourth with a walk and scored on a single by Jack Uehling. T.J. Williams made it 8-1 in the fifth when he singled and eventually scored on two throwing errors.
The Blackhawks answered with four runs in the sixth to make it 8-5 on RBI singles by Bryce Phelps and Beatty, a bases-loaded walk to Paulino and a fielder’s choice by Sam Skarich.
Southeastern Iowa added another run in the seventh when Yearsley doubled and scored on a passed ball. Phelps singled and Vassin Thurman walked to put runners on first and second, but Paulino popped out.
The Blackhawks had a triple play in the sixth when Kottula lined out to shortstop Sallorin, who tossed to second to force Atkinson, who had singled. Second baseman Taichi Nakao threw to first to complete the triple killing.
Nakao dived to snare a Boyette line-drive in the eighth to start a double play.
Price did not allow a hit in the eighth and ninth. Nakao, who walked with two out in the eighth, was thrown out stealing second. Sallorin who was hit by a pitch in the ninth was stranded there after Price retired Caleb Wulf and Phelps.
“The key is just getting in there and throwing strikes," Price said. “All you have to do is to think your stuff is better than the other team. You try not to think about the momentum. You just do your job and throw strikes. (The win) is definitely more special when you’re on the mound at the end."
Guillen Coupet scored twice for the Hawks.
Beatty and Yearsley were both 2-for-5 at the plate in a losing cause. Phelps was 2-for-4.
Southeastern Iowa coach Justin Schulte said he was proud of how well his team battled back. The Blackhawks were awarded the team sportsmanship award.
“8-1 is tough to overcome," he said, “but we made a good run for it. We don’t play for second, but I know there are a lot of teams who would like to be in our position right now. We showed a lot of character battling to the last out. The better team won today."
Heartland’s Kattula, Coupet and catcher Ben Hartl also were named to the all-tournament team. Hartl was a repeat selection from last season.
Yearsley was named the tournament’s outstanding defensive player. Nakao, Casey Perrenoud and Phelps were named to the all-tournament team as well.
Rounding out the team were Dennis Pierce of Lackawanna, Ryan Riggs of Southern Arkansas Community College, Maverick Stallings and Aaron Potter of St. Johns River State and Lucas Brewer of Lansing.
Roza received the coach of the tournament award.
Heartland had been ranked No. 2 all season behind LSU Eunice but drew the No. 1 seed after LSU Eunice was eliminated in regionals.
“We always felt we were the best team in the country," Roza said. “We knew once we got here there wouldn’t be anymore pressure. Nobody was ever giving us any of the credit to be No. 1 until literally we got here. We came into this with that mindset."
