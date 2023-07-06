Morning rains didn’t spoil the day of Greyden Hazard of the Dallas Tigers Beavan.
He had a good first memory of David Allen Memorial Ballpark Thursday as he went 1-for-1 with a two-RBI single, a walk and two runs scored in his team’s 8-0 run-rule win over the Oklahoma Drillers.
He will be seeing David Allen more in the next two years as a member of the Murray State baseball team.
“That’s really awesome,” Hazard said when told Murray State will play at David Allen against NOC Enid and in the Region 2 Tournament. “I love everything about it (David Allen). It has a great environment … guys up there announcing is always nice and the music is great.”
Hazard, the Tigers center fielder and Alvarado, Texas, native, was recruited as a pitcher but hopes to win a two-way spot in fall workouts. Murray State was one of the few colleges to recruit him.
“It’s just a nice place,” Hazard said. “I can grow well there. It’s a great place to develop. They have a lot of guys going everywhere.”
Garrett Gruell, who hit .420 with 27 RBI, is headed to Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Colby Langford has signed with Oklahoma where Hazard dreams of playing.
“Going to OU (after Murray State) is the plan,” Hazard said. “I know I have to be realistic, but I have two years to grow. I just appreciate the opportunity.”
He was sold on the Sooners because of coach Skip Johnson’s history of developing pitchers (No. 1 draft picks such as Cade Horton and Cade Cavalli).
“I’m not necessarily a big OU fan, but I’ve always liked their program,” he said.
Murray State had discovered him at an OU summer camp after Hazard’s sophomore season.
Hazard considers himself a pitcher first and outfielder second but wants to be a two-way player.
“They (Murray State) see me more as a blank slate,” Hazard said. “They (observers) normally call me a thrower. I don’t have any mechanics, but they don’t see any problems with that. They will give me a chance.”
Hazard, a left-hander, can throw in the 86-87 mile per hour range.
“I like to throw it past guys, but if I’m facing a good team, I like to work the hitters a lot and throw a lot of off-speed pitches,” he said.
His team is so deep pitching wise that Hazard doesn’t think he will be pitching in the tournament. Luke Isett, a Navarro College signee, and Jack Barr, an Odessa College signee, combined for a five-hitter.
His hitting was just fine Thursday as he gave his team a 3-0 lead with a single up the middle in the second inning that went off the pitching rubber.
“I put a few good swings on the ball,” Hazard said.
Hazard, the No. 9 hole hitter, had been looking for a pitch away after Drillers starter Jay Coughlin was pounding it away to the first five hitters in the order.
“I thought as the No. 9 hole he would try to blow it by me,” he said. “It worked out well for me. I got a little lucky to have it hop over the mound, but it’s a hit.”
Tigers coach Blake Beavan said Hazard has “as much potential as anyone on our roster.”
“He’s a good kid and works hard,” Beavan said. “He’s a good student. He is a big help in the outfield. He has a great swing and a great approach. I think he will do well at Murray State.”
The Tigers will see all three ballparks hosting pool play games as they face Off Speed 2023 at Wendell Simmons Field at the University of Central Oklahoma at 10 a.m. Friday in Edmond and Off Speed 2024 at Myers Field at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The seven pool winners and a wild card team will advance to an eight-team single elimination tournament Sunday and Monday at David Allen.
“It’s always nice to start off a tournament with a win,” Beavan said. “It gives our hitters confidence and our pitchers confidence to be aggressive and gives ourselves a chance.”
All the Enid games can be heard on KCRC Radio (1390 AM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.