Kyle Hatfield, who has coached around Northwest Oklahoma, likes what he’s seen so far as Ringwood’s new boys basketball coach.
Hatfield inherited two starters — Rowdy Schmidt and Cody Conaway — from a 17-7 team that went out in the regional losers bracket quarterfinals.
“I’m excited about it,” said Hatfield, who coached Crescent’s girls the past two seasons. “We just had a cup and I liked what I saw. I saw a lot of promise.”
The Red Devils went 5-3 at the Okarche team camp, where Hatfield said they were in every game.
“I think everybody is buying into what we’re trying to do,” Hatfield said. “The learning curve is going to be quick.”
Hatfield, who played at Wilson (Henryetta) and Central (Kan.) Christian College, has coached previously at Bacone College, Deer Creek-Lamont’s boys for two years and was an OBA girls assistant for two years.
“I know what Ringwood has done in the past,” he said. “I thought it would be a good place for my family (wife Shaylee and daughter Azalea, 9 months) long term.”
Hatfield favors an “Okarche-type style of pressing and going fast, but being able to slow it down when you need to. I like to spread the ball out and not depend on one person.”
Hatfield likes a diversity of styles, especially on defense.
“I don’t want our opponents to be comfortable,” he said. “I’m not afraid to change up defenses. It makes my guys communicate with each other about what they should be doing.”
He sees himself being a player’s coach and a strict disciplinarian.
“I like to have good times with my players,” he said. “If they aren’t having a good time, I’m not having a good time. I do know when to get serious and take things on. I’m not afraid to discipline when I need to. I want to push them not only to be the best players they can be, but the best men they can be.”
An ACL injury his sophomore year pushed him into coaching while still in school. College coaches Pat O’Brien and Tony Romero had a positive affect on him to become a coach.
“I didn’t rehab the right way to come back, but I also knew I would be more help on the bench than I would be playing,” he said. “I just wanted to be a team guy and learn more. I want to push my players like my coaches push me — to make sure I not only made them better players, but better men.”
He said it will be an adjustment going back to boys after coaching girls.
“The girls mindset is a lot different from the boys mindset,” he said. “It will be interesting but fun at the same time. I did try to coach girls a lot like I did the boys. There won’t be a whole lot of changes from a free-flow style.”
Hatfield will teach middle-school math and history and will assist in football.
“Academics is very important to me,” he said.
Ringwood has made six straight playoff trips in football. Hatfield said a late start is a positive because “once you tasted success you want to keep on going with it. You know what it takes to win. Ringwood has a tradition of winning and I hope I can continue that.”
Hatfield plans to have an open gym the rest of the summer where his team can work on their shooting.
Hatfield said he enjoys the small-school, small-town atmosphere that he himself grew up in.
“I know how it is to be involved in everything in the school,” he said. “I can relate to that. It’s hard for kids to find mutual respect or play hard for someone who doesn’t know anything bout them. I will listen to them. I want to build a family atmosphere.”
Ringwood Principal Kyle Stewart praised Hatfield.
“We’re very happy to have him,” Stewart said. “He’s well known in this area as a fair and talented coach. The kids will be excited to play for him.”
