Trenton Harmon is out to establish a name for himself as he moves from being an assistant at his alma mater (Garber) to being the head coach at Caddo, located just north of Durant.
“It feels really good,’’ Harmon said after going through his third day of spring practice. “We have some really good athletes here. This is a really good opportunity for me. I’m going to dive in and see what happens.’’
Harmon played for his father Mark at Garber, followed by four years at Northwestern Oklahoma State.
He student taught at Newkirk in 2019 and for a year at both Chisholm and Garber, where he served as defensive coordinator for coach Koy Hughes.
“I’ve had the dream of being a head coach like my dad since I was in the second grade,’’ Harmon said. “It’s going to be a challenge for me to be on my own thing for awhile. I’m kind of out of my dad’s shadow here, but he’s still pretty well known for being loud and different.’’
He succeeds highly successful Jeremy Proctor, who was 9-3 last season and took the school to a Class B state championship in 2011.
“There is a lot of pressure,’’ Harmon said. “I’m a little nervous about it. Coach Proctor was here for a long time and he did a great job. This is a good place to take over because the kids are pretty knowledgeable and they have been coached well.’’
While Caddo is “a long ways’’ from home, he was attracted to the job by the talent returning.
“They graduated seven or eight guys, but they have a good group coming back,’’ he said. “They have a junior quarterback that I’m excited about.’’
Harmon has not either played against or coached against nine of the 10 teams on Caddo’s schedule. He will be learning how different Southeast Oklahoma is from Northwest Oklahoma.
“I don’t know the teams that well here,’’ he said. “I don’t know what adjustments I will have to make.’’
Harmon is his father’s son joking “the apple doesn’t fall far from the branch. I’m pretty similiar to him in energy and being loud.’’
Harmon remembers having a spare bedroom at the Garber Fieldhouse growing up. The biggest thing he learned from his father was adjusting your style to your talent.
“My dad was always concerned for the kids … you do it for the kids,’’ Harmon said. “My dad loved throwing the football but he always adjusts to the kids.’’
The adjustment may be easier the first year. Both Caddo and Garber ran a 3-2 defense a year ago. He will run an offense similiar to what Caddo ran last season
“It’s been a huge benefit to me to have these (spring) practices,’’ Harmon said. “I’m getting to know the players.’’
Harmon will take Caddo to a team camp at Thackerville at the end of the month.
Harmon also will take what he learned from his past two bosses — Joey Reinart (Chisholm) and Koy Hughes (Garber).
Reinart “handled schemes as well as anyone as I’ve ever seen,’’ Harmon said.
Hughes brought “an old school mentality’’ which brought out the “tough side in the kids,’’ Harmon said.
NWOSU gave him a different look as well “being around so many great athletes and coaches,’’ he said.
Harmon joked with his father that he needed to sell the family farm to come to Caddo. He hopes the elder Harmon can get to a couple of games.
Garber will always be home to him saying “it has a great faculty and has one of the best staffs that I have ever been around. I wish them the best.’’
