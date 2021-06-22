ENID, Okla. — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Stride Bank Center on Aug. 7-8 for Enid Comic Con as a part of its newly reimagined Spread Game tour.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25, 2021, and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, the Stride Bank Center Box Office or by calling (855) TIX-ENID.
Fans can order tickets before they go on sale to the general public by signing up to become a preferred customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
The Globetrotters have traveled to 124 countries and six continents since their founding in 1926. This August, fans will get a chance to see the world famous Harlem Globetrotters up close and personal with an all new premium fan experience with “unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet and greets with players.”
“The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill,” a press release from the Stride Bank Center said. “The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.”
