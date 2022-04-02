Enid Speedway opened the season Saturday after a rain delay caused the original season opener two weeks ago to be delayed.
The Sooner Late Models, Factory Stock, Sport Mod and Hot Shot classes were all in action.
Dustin Choate led an action-packed Factory Stock main. Sixteen cars took the grid for the feature. Heat winner Johnie Rauschenberg saw his chances at a win end early after a wreck on lap six, while fellow heat winner Jason Weber did not finish the race.
Dustin Choate was followed by Steve Blunk and J.D. Choate.
Robert Elliott won the only Sport Mod heat, and led flag to flag in the feature race, defeating his son, 11-year-old Race Elliott, in the younger Elliott’s Enid Speedway debut. The two Elliotts were followed by Kyle Wiens in third.
Jaytn Goldman took the lead from Daivd Wagner midway through the Hot Shots feature after Wagner led from green in a caution-free 15-lap main.
Goldman pulled away from there to grab the win, followed by Wagner and Dylan Whitley.
The Sooner Late Model 25-lap main rounded out the night. Adam Popp led the 17-car field to green. AJ Brochu and Gary Kilbourn did not make the start. Kilbourn flipped during hot laps, and Brochu had problems during his heat.
Brett Hansen took the lead after an early race caution and pulled away while Popp defended second. Hansen opened up a big lead just laps after taking the point from Popp before beginning to lap the tail end of the field. Dustin Allen got into the wall on lap 12. The ensuing restart allowed Popp and the field to get another shot at Hansen, but Hansen pulled away again, opening a three-car gap over the first green flag lap.
Defending series champion Kip Hughes charged through the pack after a disappointing heat race to take second late in the main, but could not catch Hansen, who took the win in his first race at the track. Hansen was followed by Hayden Ross in second, and Hughes in third.
“The track was great,” Hansen said. “I was patient and hit my lines like I needed to each lap. I’ll take a win anywhere, they are all good.”
Heat Winners:
Factory Stock 1. 1F Johnie Rauschenberg 2. 21J Jason Weber 3. 7C J.D Choate
Sport Modified 1. 09- Robert Elliott
Hot Shot 1. 22X- Seth Boster 2. 27- David Wagner
Sooner Late Models 1. 7H Brett Hanson 2. 81- Troy Bynum
