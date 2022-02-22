NOC Enid’s Calyn Halvorson beat Butler (Kan.) Community College both with his bat and his arm in the Jets’ 8-6 victory at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Halvorson drove in three runs with back-to-back homers in the fifth and seventh. He doubled in in the first and scored on a two-RBI double by Jack Roubik. He had an assist when Hayden Dryer was thrown out in a rundown in the eighth after a fly-out by Paul Schoenfeld.
“I was just sitting on my pitch and waiting on something in the zone,” Halvorson said about his big day. “I got it and I capitalized on it. We talk about our approaches with the coaches all the time. I was ready to find my pitch … that was what I was working on.”
“Calyn has been putting everything together the last three or four games,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “It started paying off today.”
The Grizzlies were threatening in the eighth having cut the lead to 7-5 after a one-out, two-RBI double by Jason Jackson that put runners on second and third.
Halvorson, after gathering Schoenfeld’s fly out, hit the cut off man. Jackson was almost to third with Dryer, though, occupying the base. Jackson went back to second. The throw went to second but immediately back to catcher Turner Pruitt, who threw back to third to get Dryer in a rundown where he was eventually tagged out.
“We teach fundamentals,” Mansfield said. “That’s fundamentals. You hit the cut-off guy and see what happens.”
“I was getting behind it and all the guys were yelling at me to throw it home,” Halvorson said. “The other guys did the rest of the work. We’re really good on that. We were happy we were able to pick up on that miscue on Butler’s base running. That was huge. It got us out of the inning.”
Sammy Harris, inserted into the leadoff role, was four for five with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. He gave the Jets an insurance run in the ninth when he doubled home Ben Lawson, who had a two-out double.
“We got an early lead (4-0), but they kept chipping away,” Mansfield said. “Every time, they answered back, we were able to extend the lead.”
Roubik’s two-RBI double was the big blow in a three-run first. Harris scored off an error in the second to make it 4-0.
Jets starter Dillon Dibrell pitched three hitless innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Five relievers finished the game. The Jets pitchers had eight strikeouts on the day.
“Dillon did a really good job,” Mansfield said. “We were able to get a lot of guys a lot of work. We let them face a little adversity and they were able to overcome it. We learn a little bit.It was a good job by all of them.”
The Jets, 3-9, will host Des Moines Area Community College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and a single game on Monday. A scheduled night game for Friday was moved to Monday.
