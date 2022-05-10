When he came to NOC Enid from Oklahoma Christian School, Calyn Halvorson had one goal: get to the next level.
Now the infielder turned right fielder will get that chance after signing with Utah Valley University, a Division I school in the Western Athletic Conference.
"I can't thank NOC enough for putting me in this situation," Halvorson said. "I'm really excited for the next chapter in my life and to compete at a high level. I'm excited to go play at the next level."
Over his 110 games so far at NOC, Halvorson is hitting for a .352 average with 32 home runs and 122 RBI. Halvorson also carries a 3.9 GPA.
"He has been a big part of our offense," said NOC coach Scott Mansfield. "He is a good, well-rounded ballplayer and has been a staple of our offense and plays really good defense."
"I learned nothing is given to you," Halvorson said of his experience at a JUCO. "You have to go out and earn it every day and figure things out. You can talk to your coaches and learn things, but it's really about putting in the work. You have to put your nose down and work."
While junior college isn't for everyone, Halvorson benefitted from the experience and grew.
"I knew when I was a freshman, I wasn't ready to go play at the next level," he said. "I put some work in and I can't thank junior college baseball enough."
In his two seasons, Halvorson has stolen 23 bases, 18 of those this season. Of Halvorson's 122 RBIs, 52 have come so far this season as the Jets wait to open their regional tournament this Thursday.
"We've had some challenges," Halvorson said. "I think we have turned it around and had a good season. We have learned a lot about ourselves and have been grinding it out. I'm really excited for this weekend."
Utah Valley pursued Halvorson hard, which is one reason he committed there over other schools like North Carolina-Wilmington, Nebraska-Omaha, Lamar and Dayton.
"I was talking to the coaches every week and they were keeping up with me," he said. "I felt the love from them and felt like they wanted me and I wanted to go there. It's going to be big for me. They go play on the West Coast a bit and it's a different type of baseball."
To get ready for West Coast baseball, Halvorson will be playing with the Cowlitz Black Bears in the West Coast League, a collegiate summer league in Washington.
