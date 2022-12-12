Northwestern Oklahoma State has tapped Ranger Hall of Fame and former NFL assistant coach Ronnie Jones as its new head football coach.
NWOSU athletic director Brad Franz announced the hiring on Monday. He succeeds Matt Walter, who resigned last month after a 1-10 season. He was 23-54 after eight seasons
Jones was an NAIA All-American wide receiver in 1977. He earned All-Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference honors in football, baseball and track and was inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame in 2001.
“I am extremely grateful and honored to be selected as the head football coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University," Jones said. “My wife Karla and I are proud graduates of NWOSU and the university has always had a special place in our hearts.
“I am excited to get to know our players and have the opportunity to help each other and every one of our student-athletes reach their full potential, on and off the field. I want to thank all the former Rangers that have offered their support in acquiring this position. I especially want to that Dr. (NWOSU president Bo) Hannaford and Brad Franz for giving me this awesome opportunity."
Jones started his coaching career at Northeastern Oklahoma State University where he received his master's degree.
He was a strength and conditioning coach for coach John Cooper at both Tulsa (1984) and Arizona State (1985-86) before going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the same position from 1987-90.
Arizona State won the Pac-10 title in 1986 and beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl.
He was an assistant for the Los Angeles Rams (strength and conditioning and linebackers, 1991); Los Angeles Raiders (linebackers, 1992); and the Houston Oilers (linebackers, 1993), and was the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator in 1994-95 under the legendary Buddy Ryan.
Jones was the defensive coordinator at UTEP from 1996-99 and became the Buffalo Bills’ special teams coach in 2000.
Buffalo coach Wade Phillips was fired by owner Ralph Wilson after Phillips refused to dismiss Jones after an 8-8 season.
Phillips reportedly told Wilson he was going to re-assign Jones but was told by Wilson, “I want him gone."
“If I have to replace any of my coaches, I’m not going to coach," Phillips reportedly told Wilson.
“Then you're not going to coach," Wilson said.
Jones became head coach at NAIA Ottawa, Kan., in 2001 where he was 6-4 before leaving for West Texas A&M.
Jones had seasons of 0-11, 3-8 and 2-8 before resigning after a university investigation found he was operating a marketing business from his school office.
He has spent the last 18 seasons as an assistant in the Texas high school rankings — linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Arlington Martin from 2006-15, defensive and special teams coordinator at Garland Lakeview Centennial from 2015-2021 and Frisco Emerson from 2021-22.
His teams reached the playoffs 13 times and he coached future NFL players Myles Garrett and Seth Joyner. He coached three Hall of Famers as an NFL assistant — Reggie White, Howie Long and Ronnie Lott.
“I am excited to have Ronnie Jones as our new head football coach," Franz said. “As we looked at all the candidates, we knew that we needed someone that is fired up about Ranger football.
“Coach Jones came here and laid out a vision for Ranger football and his resume speaks for itself with experience at the NFL, all levels of collegiate football and coaching in the ever-tough state of Texas."
Franz said Jones — as a Ranger Hall of Fame — understands the Ranger culture.
“We wanted someone who would make sure our student-athletes would not only grow physically, but will continue to build their academic and personal growth," he said.
Jones, Franz said, “will be a great mentor for them as they become well-rounded young adults, students and athletes. His unmatched energy level will elevate Ranger football and he will connect with our current players with our community and campus, our former players and alumni, and continue to grow the great football tradition established at Northwestern."
He was inducted into the Sunday (Texas) Bobcats Hall of Fame in 2021.
Jones will start his new job immediately, according to an NWOSU news release.
