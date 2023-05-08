Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.