OWASSO — Enid golf coach David Lee said his Plainsmen were looking for redemption at the Class 6A state golf tournament Monday after finishing last in the event a year ago.
Junior Mason Haley found a little more than that.
Haley shot a one-under-par 71 in the morning and 72 in the afternoon for a 36-hole score of 143, tying him with C.J. Phillips (70-73) and Parker Sands (71-72) for the first round individual lead.
Haley’s round allowed the Plainsmen to be 10th in the team standings with a 638 — 314 in the morning and 324 in the afternoon.
Haley will be attempting to be the first Plainsman since Lance Combrink in 1992 to win an individual championship when the tournament concludes with an 18-hole round Tuesday.
“It feels really good,’’ he said. “I played really well today. Some days, you’re up and some days you’re down, but today was my day.’’
Lee said score was even more impressive considering the heat and humidity. Haley, instead of using a push cart as many do, carried his own bag.
“It was a mental and physical grind out there, he’s got to be a little worn out’’ Lee said. “I’m sure he thinks he could have been even better, but he gave himself a lot of birdie opportunities.Tomorrow, he has a realistic chance to be the medalist.’’
Haley said he was helped by a breeze.
“You knew coming in it was going to be warm and humid,’’ Haley said. “You just tried to stay cool and be mentally there all day.’’
Haley was two-over after nine holes with bogeys on No. 2, 8 and 9 offsetting a birdie on No. 7. He was three under on the back with birdies on No. 3, 14, 17 and 18 and a bogey on No. 12.
“If you keep the ball in the fairway and hit the green in regulation, you’re going to be in good shape,’’ he said. “It’s getting the putts to drop. You get enough 10-footers they will eventually drop. I was getting up and down and making some putts.’’
His longest birdie putt was a 15-footer on the par five No. 14 hole in his afternoon round. He had two birdies (No 1 and No. 14) and two bogeys (No. 6 and 18).
He said another key was avoiding the bad holes
“To shoot even par, that’s really good,’’ he said. “This is a course where you can get in trouble quickly … but if you keep the ball in the fairway, you’re good.’’
Haley admits he doesn’t like Bailey Golf Ranch as a course compared to others, but that doesn’t seem to bother him.
“I had a great day,’’ he said. “Tomorrow, I just need to hit the ball long, hit the greens and keep making putts. If I do, I will make a good run at it.’’
Other Enid scores were Dawson Branstetter 77-83-160; Max Fossett, 80-85-165; Hudson Painter, 86-84-170; and Bill Humphrey 102-91-193.
Branstetter had four birdies on the day — No. 3 and 4 in the morning and No. 3 and 5 in the afternoon.
Fossett had a birdie on No. 4 and No. 11 in the morning.
Painter had a birdie on No. 14 in the morning. He parred four of the last five holes in the afternoon
Humphrey had a birdie on No. 3 in the afternoon.
“Fatigue got us a little in the second round,’’ Lee said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. The kids are in good shape and they hung in there mentally.’’
Chisholm’s Greyden Wasinger was in 10th place individually at the 3A state tournament at Lakeside Golf Club in Ardmore after rounds of 77 and 74 for a 151. Jace Chaney of Plainview was the first round leader with a 142 (69 and 73).
Wasinger parred the last 13 holes of the second round. He had six birdies in the morning but “he had some holes he would like to have back,’’ according to CHS coach Cole Hibler.
“He’s happy with it and I’m happy with it,’’ Hibler said. “He played pretty well. He was driving the ball well and hitting balls in the middle of the green to give himself a chance to have a good round like that.’’
Kingfisher was second in the team competition with a 637 — 309 in the morning and 328 in the afternoon. They are 45 shots behind leader Plainview (297-295-592).
Tristan Burnham (71-78-149) was tied for sixth in the individual competition. He was six shots behind leader Jake Chaney (69-73-142) of Plainview.
Other KHS scores were Blake Hill (77-79-156), Cash Slezickey (78-85-153), Jax Sternberger (83-89-172) and Myles Harrison (86-86-172).
“We played really well in the morning and we left some shots in the afternoon, we weren’t as sharp,” said Yellowjackets coach Chris Combs. “We’ll be playing with the leaders tomorrow so hopefully we will be up for the challenge and play well.’’
Pond Creek-Hunter’s Jackson Jones had rounds of 73 and 77 for a 150 at the Class 2A tournament at Oklahoma City Lake Hefner’s course. Brother Gabe had rounds of 82 and 87 for a 169.
