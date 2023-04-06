Enid junior Mason Haley used a hot putter on the back nine to shoot a three-under-par 68 to win the Enid Invitational Golf Tournament by three shots Thursday at Meadowlake Golf Course.
Haley, who lost in a four-hole playoff for medalist honors a year ago, had an eagle two on the par 4 14th when he drove the green and made a 15-foot putt. He birdied No. 10 and No. 12.
He had a one-over-par 37 on the front with a birdie on No. 4, a bogey on No. 3 and a double-bogey five on No. 17.
Haley won by three shots over. Norman North’s Dax Rambo, who had an evnn-par 71.
“It feels good, especially after I lost in a playoff last year,’’ said Haley after claiming his first high school individual title for EHS. “I got the job done … I just hope I can do it at regionals (May 1 at Meadowlake).’’
Haley shook off the double bogey well, playing the rest of the round in four-under.
“It hurt, but I battled through it,’’ Haley said. “I got in a groove on the back and it was nice. I drove the ball really well … I was absolutely smashing it. I had a great up and down on No. 16 and No. 18 (when he made pars).’’
Haley’s victory helped the Plainsmen to a third-place finish in the team competition with a 306, three shots behind defending 6A champion Norman North, which had 303 and rival Ponca City which had 305. The Plainsmen had a 303 in winning the team title last year.
Dawson Branstetter had a 73, followed by Max Fossett with a 77, Hudson Painter with an 88 and Bill Humphrey with an 89.
“That’s a great score,’’ said Enid coach David Lee. “I will take that any day. Mason was phenomenal. Dawson and Max had great scores. We still have a lot of time to improve before regionals.’’
Branstetter had a two-over-par 38 on the front and an even-par 35 on the back with birdies on Nos. 2, 10 and 14. He missed a two-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and lipped out a birdie on a 13-foot putt on No. 1. His successful birdie putts were from 11 to 12 feet, four to five feet and three feet.
“I played all right,’’ he said. “Every time I got a birdie, I seemed to have a bogey after. Putting wasn’t the worst part of my game. My driving was pretty good and my wedges were all right but I didn’t get up and down as well as I wanted.”
Fossett had birdies on Nos. 4 and 6.
“It was pretty bad,’’ he said. “My putting and chipping weren’t very good. I couldn’t get anything to fall.’’
Painter did not have a birdie on the day.
“There weren’t many highlights,’’ he said. “I didn’t play up to my best. I had some holes I couldn’t recover from.’’
Humphrey had birdies on Nos. 7 and 17.
“I had trouble hitting my irons good,’’ he said. “Other than the birdies, I was disappointed with how I played. I doubled a lot of holes, that’s what put me back.’’
Sam Blankenship’s 86 was the low score for the Enid JV, which had a team score of 378.
Kingfisher tied with Southmoore for fourth with a 318. Tristun Burnham was fifth individually with a 72. He lost to Cooper Hermann of Ponca City and Zane Pryor of Westmoore in a three-way card playoff for third and fourth. He had birdies on Nos. 2 (6-foot putt) and 10 (15-foot putt).
“I was very happy with how I played,’’ he said. “I was able to make everything within 10 feet.’’
Norman North had four players shoot under 80 to take the team title. Rambo had a two-over 38 on the front with four bogeys and two birdies and a two-under-par 33 on the back with birdies on Nos. 10, 14 and 17.
“It feels good,’’ said Timberwolves coach Ryan Rainer. “We had some guys who hadn’t played here (Meadowlake) before that really played well.’’
The Plainsmen will be back in action Monday at the Oklahoma Big 7 Conference Tournament at Oklahoma City’s Lake Hefner course.
