{p class=”p1”}CHARLESTON, S.C. — Enid’s Mason Haley shot a{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}four-over-par 75 in the first round of qualifying at the United States Golf Association Junior Championships Monday at the Daniel Island Golf Club.
{p class=”p1”}Haley was tied for 144th. The top 64 advance to match play Wednesday after Tuesday’s second round. Haley had an eagle, two birdies, six bogeys and a double bogey.
{p class=”p1”}Enid’s Craig Collins was in a tie for fourth in the Super Senior after the first round of the Oklahoma Golf Association Senior and Super Senior Stroke Play Championship at Bartlesville’s Hillcrest Golf Club.
{p class=”p1”}Collins shot a five-over-par 77 to trail the trio of Keith Gockenbach of Edmond, Art Bennett of Tulsa and Terry Collier of Bixby, all of whom shot 75’s.
{p class=”p1”}Collins had one eagle, two birdies, eight pars, six bogeys and one triple bogey on the day.
{p class=”p1”}Enid’s Scott Athey and John Petersen shot 82 and 85 respectively in the Senior Division (50-over).
