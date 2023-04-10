For the Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Practice makes perfect.
Enid’s Mason Haley hit 400 golf balls Sunday in preparation for Monday’s Oklahoma Big Seven Conference Tournament at Lake Hefner.
It paid off as Haley had three eagles and six birdies on his way to a nine-under-par 63 to take medalist honors and help Enid’s boys repeat as the tournament champions with a season-low 293.
“That was the key to my success,’’ Haley said about his practice day Sunday. “I was in the groove. I was striking the ball really well and I was putting well. The hole was a big basket. I couldn’t miss if I had tried.’’
Haley’s round is believed to be the lowest individual round in EHS coach David Lee’s 27 years at the helm.
Haley had eagles on three par fives — No. 4 where he made a 20-foot putt, No. 11 where he had an estimated 380-yard drive and No. 18 where he hit a wedge from 115 yards out to set up the eagle putt.
He had four birdies on the front in shooting a six-under 30 — No. 1, No. 3, No. 7 and No. 9. He had birdies on Nos. 10 and 15 on the back to offset bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 17.
Haley said he had momentum from shooting a four-under-par 31 on the back at Meadowlake Thursday in winning the Enid Invitational.
“Once you get in a groove, it’s hard to get out of it,’’ he said. “My confidence was growing through the day. I never had three eagles in a round before. It was a great day. No wind. I love playing at Hefner. It feels great.’’
Hudson Painter, the No. 4 player, made all-conference by finishing fourth with a 74. He was followed by Dawson Branstetter and Max Fossett, both of whom shot 78, and Bill Humphrey, who had an 82. Zach Mullen, playing as an individual, had an 88.
“We had an outstanding day,’’ Lee said. “Anytime you shoot under 300 it’s an outstanding core. We hit a lot of quality shots today but I think everybody would say they could have shot even lower. I’m very proud of them. Hudson was solid all day.’’
The Pacers were fourth in the team competition with a 406, their lowest score of the season so far.
Presley Blankenship (90), Stella Stanley (93) and Addyson Decker (106) had their low scores of the season. Ava Owen had a 117 while Brylie Cox had a 126.
“It was a beautiful day,’’ Lee said. “We played our best golf today. We had a lot of quality shots.’’
The boys will go to Sapulpa Wednesday while the girls will go to Trosper Park in Del City on Thursday.
