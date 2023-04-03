Mason Haley made the most of it Monday at the Chisholm Invitational Golf Tournament.
Haley, Enid’s No. 1 varsity player, played for the Enid JV after missing last week’s Sand Springs Tournament because of another commitment.
He finished third individually with a two-par 73 as the Plainsmen JV (350) were second to champion Casey (317) in the team race.
Haley had four birdies, including a two on the 137-yard No. 3 hole where his tee shot came within six inches of the hole. He had six bogeys, including three straight from No. 10 to No. 12. He recovered with birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 16.
“It was a good experience,’’ he said. “I played all right. I was having trouble with my uphill putts. I was able to get good drives.’’
Other EHS scores were Landon Jung, 88; Edward Scott, 94; Lane Slater, 95 and Kevin Coulter, 110. Bryant Mick had a 97 as an individual.
“We shot fairly well,’’ said Enid assistant coach Scott Mick. “We’re getting better as a whole.’’
Freshman Greyden Wasinger shot a four-over par 75 to finish fifth individually and lead Chisholm to a third-place finish (351).
Wasinger had a birdie on No. 3, which was offset by five bogeys.
“It was pretty average,’’ he said. “I didn’t hit it too well. I did make a good putt on No. 3.’’
Other CHS varsity scores were Holton Miller, 86; Ryken Burrell, 94; Jagger Dow, 97l and Garrison Warner, 99.
“We didn’t shoot as well as we hoped we would,’’ said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler, “but that’s part of golf. It can be a frustrating game.’’
Christian Heritage’s Christian Johnson took medalist honors with an even par 71. He overcame a double bogey six on No. 7 with four birdies (Nos. 6, 13, 15 and 16) and only two other bogeys.
“I didn’t hit the ball great, but I was able to make some putts down the stretch,’’ he said. “I was able to get up and down from the woods on No. 16, which was the highlight of my round.’’
Casady was led by second-place finisher Ian Walls, who had a 72. The Cyclones had four players in the top eight.
“Everybody played pretty well, especially on the back nine,’’ said Casady coach Tyler Sharp.
