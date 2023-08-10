JOPLIN, Mo. — Enid’s Mason Haley made a remarkable turnaround at the AJGA Joplin Junior Classic golf tournament Thursday.
Haley, who shot a five-over-par 77 Wednesday, fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to vault his way into fourth place going into Friday’s final round.
He had birdies on Nos. 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12 and 15.
“I didn’t make any mental mistakes or have any bad shots," Haley said. “I don’t know what the difference was. It was just one of those days where everything felt good. I was hitting my wedges close and making putts."
He said he hoped to make a push for the tournament championship in the final round Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.