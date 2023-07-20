ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Mason Haley knows he will be playing with the big boys when he tees off for qualifying at the United States Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Monday at the Daniel Island Golf Club in Charleston, S.C.
For the first time in his career, Haley will be allowed to use a caddie instead of having to carry his bag for 18 holes in the heat.
Tyler Jankovich, a pilot at Vance Air Force Base and a former college golfer at Wright State, will carry Haley’s bag. The two first got together at Oakwood Country Club.
“It’s huge,’’ Haley said. “It takes a lot of pressure off. You don’t get as tired walking the course and carrying your bag. You have someone to talk to and get some advice from.’’
He values advice from Jankovich, who has been in Haley’s shoes before.
“He gives good advice. He used to travel and play golf.’’
Haley was flying to Charleston on Thursday and has practice rounds scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Qualifying will be Monday and Tuesday at the golf club’s two courses. The top 64 qualifiers will advance to match play.
Haley has studied the course on the internet and recently got his yardage book.
“It’s a little different having to prepare for two different courses,’’ he said. “It’s unusual but it’s a lot of fun.
One course is “really open’’ with big greens. The other is “tight and more target golf.’’
“They are both real nice courses,’’ he said. “I’m really excited for the experience. This is the biggest tournament you can play in as a junior. It’s going to be fun.’’
He and Jankovich will use the practice rounds to get to know the courses since Haley hasn’t ever played there before.
“You need to get to know the lines off the tee boxes,’’ he said. “You just want to make everything comfortable.’’
Haley qualified by finishing second at a qualifier at Ardmore’s Dornick Hills with a 69. Dornick Hills, like Oakwood, is a Perry Maxwell designed course. Haley played on it during the high school season.
“It was a tough course under tough conditions, but I got through it,’’ Haley said.
Haley has had a good summer on the AJGA circuit. He was the second leading qualifier at the HSL Properties Tournament in Tucson, Ariz., and finished in the top six with a 223, six shots behind the champion.
He tied for 18th at another AJGA Tournament in Colorado Springs.
“I’ve played real well so far,’’ Haley said.
His goal for the nationals is to reach match play and not to make it too big.
“It’s going to be a great experience,’’ he said. “Going from the AJGA to the USGA is big. It’s going to be fun. There’s going to be kids from all over. I want to have fun, but I want to do the best I can.’’
Just making the tournament is big for him, but quickly explained “if you qualify for match play, that’s even better. You want to play well and get through it.’’
He has made strides with his mental toughness and course management – which is the key to tournament golf, he said.
“You have to keep the highs from being too high and the lows from being too low,’’ Haley said. “You can’t be nervous. You just keep on playing. If you play your game, you will get somewhere eventually.’’
That even keel describes his game.
“You just get through it,’’ he said. “If you keep on going, you will be fine.’’
That toughness has been handling the heat and humidity. He said he is used to that having come from the California Central Valley (Leemore, Calif.) before moving to Enid for the 2021-22 school year.
“It’s not a big problem,’’ he said. “You got a caddie. That’s really good.’’
Haley has been driving the ball well and has hit his approach shots well to the green. His major problem has been putting.
“If you’re struggling with just one part of your game, you’re doing pretty good,’’ he said. “I’ve been having trouble reading greens. When I’m reading the greens well, I’m putting well.’’
Haley and the field will no doubt be getting close looks from college coaches.
“I’m pondering it right now,’’ he said about possible college choices. “We’ll see what happens.’’
Haley will get to renew old friendships from California as some friends from there also have qualified.
“I’m excited about that,’’ Haley said. “We’ll have some friendly trash talking. It’s going to be all fun and games.’’
He is a true Oklahoman now.
“I have acclimated well here,’’ he said. “I enjoy it here. Oakwood is a great place to play. It gives you a lot of variety from Perry Maxwell.’’
