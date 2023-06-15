MONUMENT, Colo. — Enid’s Mason Haley finished in a tie for 18th on Thursday at the American Junior Golf Association Colorado Springs Junior Open.
Haley had runs of five-over par 76, two-under par 69 and one-over 72 for a 54-hole score of 217, four over par.
He had two birdies on Nos. 5 and 10 Thursday. He bogeyed Nos. 1, 2 and 4. He had 13 pars.
Haley had been the top co-qualifier with a 73 Monday.
Chisholm’s Greyden Wasinger shot a final-round 83 for a 54-hole score of 233 to finish in 41st place.
Wasinger had three birdies — Nos. 4, 12 and 14 — but had an 11 on the par No. 7 hole.
Wasinger had rounds of 74 and 76 Tuesday and Wednesday.
