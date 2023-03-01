Enid News & Eagle
Nathan Gutierrez tied a school single game record with five hits as NOC Enid’s baseball team broke a four-game losing streak by beating Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College 12-9 Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Gutierrez was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle with a double, triple and three singles. NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield said Gutierrez “set the tone” for the game with a leadoff triple in the first.
“We changed our approach today,” Mansfield said. “We want to be aggressive and hit the ball as hard as we could, and we did. It was a good team win for us.”
The Jets scored two in the first, three in the second, two in the third and five in the fifth. The Blue Dragons came back to make a game out of it with three in the fifth, two in the seventh and three in the ninth.
“It was a learning experience for us,” Mansfield said. “We need to learn to close out games, but a win is a win. We got a lot of people in the game which was important.”
Gutierrez became the 10th Jet to have five hits in a game, according to the school’s record book. Brayden Bock hit a grand slam homer while Mason Poppen also homered.
Owen Tracy, Ty Chapman, Conner Duncan, Bock and Miles Lock had doubles. Almost every starter had at least one hit. Sammy Harris didn’t have a hit but had a sac fly, which is the same in Mansfield’s book.
Mansfield used seven pitchers. Starter Landon Gutierrez allowed two hits and no earned runs over two innings. Gunnar Phillips allowed one hit and struck out two in his two innings. Kyle Roberts struck out two in his one inning. Brodie Finlay struck out two in his one inning.
Mansfield said he was generally pleased with the pitchers on Tuesday.
The Jets, 5-10, will be off until Saturday when they host the Texas Post Grads in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen. The two teams will play at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Lady Jets drop 2
TISHOMINGO — No. 2-ranked Division II Murray State swept a doubleheader from NOC Enid’s softball team Tuesday, winning the first game, 9-0 and the second, 2-1 in eight innings.
Christina Clark and Ileana Lucio combined for a no-hitter and eight strikeouts in the opener. The Lady Jets had eight hits in the nightcap but only could score a run in the sixth. The Lady Aggies scored in the eighth to break a 1-1 tie.
NOC Enid, 7-6, will host Carl Albert in a 1 p.m. twinbill Thursday at Failing Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.