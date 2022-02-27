An 80-21 loss to top-ranked Bixby in the first round of the Class 6A girls basketball playoffs didn’t leave Enid coach Nina Gregory discouraged.
In fact, she was encouraged.
Gregory didn’t dwell on the negatives or on a 1-23 season. She wanted to talk about the positives.
Enid returns its entire team. Sophomore Jasia Malolo, who went down for the season in game 3, will be back. Tina Martin and Kirya Mack will be eligible after sitting out the 2021-22 season to gain eligibility.
“We don’t dwell on the negative,” she said. “We didn’t lose anybody this year (leaving the team). They stuck it out all year. To go through a year like this and not have anybody quit, that’s huge.”
Gregory singled out Aryonia Mejia for her hustle and attitude Saturday.
“I thought she played one of our best games of the season,” Gregory said. “She played her butt off tonight. I told them, ‘If this is your last game, how do you want to remember it?’ If you did your best, even if you didn’t leave with a win, you can feel good about yourself.
“Aryonia was all over the place tonight. She hustled. She got her hands on balls. This is the way you want to end the season.”
Despite the score, Gregory said she felt her team played one of their best games of the season defensively.
“We boxed out well,” Gregory said. “We could walk away knowing we gave it our best.”
Kiara Morris led Enid with eight points on four field goals. Bixby had six players in double figures. The Lady Spartans had quarter leads of 20-4, 44-8 and 68-14.
