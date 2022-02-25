Enid coach Nina Gregory is looking more to the future when her 1-22 Pacers face No. 1-ranked Bixby (19-3) at 8 p.m. Friday in a Class 6A Eastern Regional game.
Her focus has been on trying to improve her own team instead of worrying about the No. 1 Lady Spartans.
“Honestly, Bixby is the least of my problems right now,” Gregory said. “They are No. 1 in our region for a reason, but I have to worry about us getting better and bringing our best to the table.
“I want to focus on them (Enid) as much as I can. You can make all the game plans you want, but if you don’t come to play, how much use is that?”
That will be made a little easier with the return of starters Maryangel Jibbwa and Kyra Criss from the injured list after being sidelined by concussions.
Gregory said Abygail Ketterman, who has been out with ankle problems, “is still out to my knowledge.”
The loss of Jibbwa and Criss has been significant. EHS was held to fewer than 20 points (17, 19 and 17) in the three games they were out. They had not been held less than 20 points before that.
“They are getting back in there,” said Gregory about her two returning players. “It will absolutely help us. We’ve got a little more depth now, and that is huge for us.”
Bixby has won 11 straight since losing to Classen SAS at Northeast, 49-40 in the Putnam City Tournament on Jan. 7. They are coming off a 62-21 rout of Jenks.
The Pacers have lost 14 straight since a 50-47 win over Northwest Classen on Dec. 16. They had a close call against Heritage Hall, 55-51 at the Bruce Gray Invitational on Jan. 21.
Enid has not caught a break this season. Promising sophomore Jasia Malolo went down for the season the third game of the season.
The Pacers have played with almost an entire sophomore lineup against a difficult schedule. There are no seniors.
Gregory, though, said she was proud of how the Pacers stuck together and kept playing hard.
“We have had our ups and downs,” she said. “We have dealt with the ultimate adversity in a 1-22 season, but they have kept their heads up. That says a lot about them and their character.
“I do think we have shown improvement and gotten better and we have absolutely learned some things that will help us in the future.”
The 1967 U.S. Grant boys came into the playoffs with only one win but ended up in the state semifinals.
“Everybody is 0-0 this part of the season,” Gregory said. “We’re just going to do our best and hope we have a good shooting night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.