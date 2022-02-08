Tanner Holliman couldn’t think of a better way to open the 2022 Northern Oklahoma College Enid baseball season.
Holliman hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to give the Jets a 6-5 victory over Northeast (Neb.) Community College Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. He hit a two-run homer in the fourth to have all six of his team’s RBI.
“It’s a great way to start the season,’’ Holliman said. “I felt great. It was awesome.’’
It was the first-ever grand slam walk-off for the sophomore first baseman.
“I wasn’t thinking home run,’’ he said. “I was just trying to get the bat to the next guy. Jack Roubik is a good hitter, all I’m trying to do was to get to him.’’
He did say, “If I saw a good pitch, I would jump on it.
“It felt like a pop up,’’ he said about the winning swing. “I was a little bit lucky.’’
His heroics were set up when the Jets loaded the bases on a walk to Ty Chapman, who beat the throw to second on a fielder’s choice by Zach Escovedo and Blake Scott being hit by a pitch.
Hawks starter Preston Tenney retired the first 11 batters before Scott doubled and Holliman had a shot over the 390-foot center field fence.
“I heard some good advice from the dugout,’’ Holliman said. “They were saying he was throwing backwards, and I jumped on it.’’
Northeast had scored three runs in the sixth before reliever Gunner Phillips struck out Samuel Manwarren with a runner at third.
Murphy Gienger, the second of Jets’ three pitchers, allowed the three runs in the seventh but allowed only two hits and struck out six in three and one-third innings.
The Jets lost the second game, 5-3 despite a solo homer by Calyn Halvorson. Scott and Holliman had the other Jet RBI.
Taylor Gill had a solo homer for the Hawks, who broke the game open with four runs in the fourth. Jack Cline took the loss for NOC Enid.
The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday at David Allen.
