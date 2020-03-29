Tana Gragg can pinpoint the moment that stands out for her during Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Class B girls basketball 2017 state championship game against No. 1 Lomega.
Gathering her team for a timeout late in the game and down 13 points, Gragg, in her fifth season as head coach of the Lady Broncs, saw the resolve in her players.
“My girls came over and they were calm as can be,” Gragg said Friday, recalling that special season. “I remember looking them in the eyes and saying, ‘You know how they (Lomega) play. You know they’re going to go fast. You know they are going to shoot the three. We’ve got to extend and make them shoot a little further out with our pressure.’ I can remember a couple of them nodding like bobbleheads, going ‘yes ma’am, yes ma’am.’ But they were locked in.
“They were calm and when you are down 13 late in the championship game, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think we can still do this and sure enough ...’”
The No. 3 Lady Broncs went on to record a 53-45 victory over No. 1 Lomega for their only state championship and in their first state tournament appearance in 22 years.
Just 24 hours earlier, Gragg watched Lomega destroy Varnum in the semifinals. Well, she stayed for only half of the Lady Raiders’ 112-59 victory, having seen enough by halftime.
“That blowout game was something else. In the state semifinals. Unreal,” Gragg said.
“As a coach I kind of cringed,” Gragg recalled. Her father, Randy Turney, stuck around for the whole game and confirmed how good Lomega’s girls played.
However, Gragg said the team wasn’t intimidated, having played Lomega close twice earlier in the season, including falling at the buzzer when Kenzie Lamer hit a three-pointer to break a tie. It was the Lady Broncs’ only home loss.
Entering the game, Lomega, going for a third-straight title, had lost only two games, one to Class 2A No. 1 Dale and one to Class A No. 1 Okarche.
Kremlin-Hillsdale had lost only three times, twice to Lomega and once to Pond Creek-Hunter.
“We were so familiar with them,” Gragg said. “They were in our conference, we played them twice. My girls weren’t intimidated.”
The Lady Broncs managed to slow down Lomega’s long-distance bombers by going big.
“I went big with my lineup,” Gragg said and that included Mahayla Mitchell, who was a non-starter but wound up pouring in 14 points. “I had three bigs in there, Mitchell, Jazzy Stubblefield and Rebecca Wasson, who was our leading scorer and wound up being the state tournament MVP. I had the three bigs and two shooters and they had problems stopping that and we went on a little run there.
“We extended our defense a little bit and forced them to shoot just a step-and-a-half further back than they really wanted to and we got some big boards.”
After grabbing the lead, Gragg called another timeout.
“I was thinking, ‘We’re pulling it out and they’re just so calm and collected,’” she said. “I had three seniors out there on the floor, but they had never been in the state tournament, let alone played in the state final, but they were still just like, ‘Yes ma’am, we’ve got it. We’re good.’
“As a coach, to just walk away from the huddle and know they were going to find a way ... They bought in. They trusted me and they trusted their abilities and they went for it.”
It was the culmination of a process that began five years earlier when Gragg took over a program that had won three games the year before her arrival, but by her second year the Lady Broncs were in the area semifinals. The seniors that were on that championship team were players Gragg coached as eighth-graders who were playing against the seniors in practices and scrimmages.
“My seniors I had on my roster then couldn’t wait to play with those girls because of the energy,” Gragg said. “They had that ‘it’ factor that doesn’t come along very often.”
Despite their increasing success, Kremlin-Hillsdale still frequently found itself overmatched in Class A against the likes of powerhouses Seiling and Pond Creek-Hunter, coached by her sister Tasha Diessehlorst, who went on to win a state championship and now is the head women’s basketball coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
“When we dropped to Class B, I knew ... this is our chance because we play all those teams, teams that have been going to the Class B tournament for years,” Gragg said. “They had been in our conference and we knew we could play with them. We hadn’t beaten Lomega, but we had beaten Burlington. We had been in the area tournament three years in a row but weren’t getting past it.”
The Lady Broncs started to make their presence felt in Class B.
“We won the Cherokee Strip tournament, that was exciting and everything,” Gragg said. “We beat Burlington and they were ranked in the top 5 in our class. We had the shooters and the rebounders. We had it, but when I saw the mental toughness, I knew then we had something.”
When the Lady Broncs claimed the championship in 2017, Gragg at that time told the Enid News & Eagle it was “very surreal.” To a degree, for her, it still sometimes feels that way.
“I’l never forget it,” she said. “But it still seems very surreal.”
Gragg recalls the entire community seemed to make the trip to Oklahoma City to cheer the team on at State Fair Arena.
“That place was packed,” she said. “They were loud. They were awesome.”
The celebration didn’t end in OKC.
“They brought us into town late that night with highway patrol and fire trucks,” Gragg said. “We cut down the net in our home gym. It was definitely an experience. I was so glad that my kids got to really experience what it’s like when you’re embraced by a community.”
