Years ago, two close friends went their separate ways as their baseball careers continued, now they will reunite this coming season.
Ambren Voitik and Connor Gore graduated Enid High School one year apart after playing baseball with each other for most of their childhoods.
Voitik, a grade ahead of Gore, went to NOC Enid coming out of high school before transferring to Grand Canyon University last season while Gore went to Cowley College (Kan.) after transferring from Oklahoma State, helping Cowley get to the NJCAA Division I Championship game.
Now, the two have committed to Austin Peay University a week apart. Voitik committed on June 15, while Gore committed on Wednesday.
While the destination is the same, the journey has not been.
“I thought Grand Canyon was the best decision for me,” Voitik said. “I had an injury and didn’t get off to a great start.”
Gore enjoyed success at Cowley, hitting for a .379 average with 50 RBI in 61 games for the Tigers. While Gore already liked Austin Peay, Voitik’s commitment made it an easier choice as he chose between Peay and Wichita State.
“It was a pretty easy decision after the first call with head coach Roland Fanning,” he said. “Coach Fanning is someone you want to go to battle for and then Ambren committed. He has been my brother from the start, getting a chance to play with him again is something we dreamed of.”
“We played together almost every year of high school,” Voitik said. “Being able to play together at the next level is going to be a lot of fun.”
Both players credit the coaching of Connor’s father, Enid head coach Brad Gore, but Connor says there is someone else deserving of the credit, his mom, Dana.
“My dad is my best friend and role model,” Connor said. “But my mom is the backbone of the family, she sacrifices so much for all of us.”
The Govs went 19-37 in the 2022 season and lost in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
