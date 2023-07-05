The past two weeks have been special for recent Enid High grad Dallas Goodpasture, who will be the closer for the Enid Majors at the Connie Mack National Regional which begins Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Goodpasture threw a no-hitter against Crew Baseball at the NWOSU Summer Classic in his first and only start June 22 and signed with Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College last week.
“It does take a load off not worrying where I will be at next year,” he said. “Juco is definitely a good way to develop your strengths as a player.”
He had talked with the Red Ravens before his no-no but admitted “it certainly didn’t hurt.”
Goodpasture chose Coffeyville over Northwestern Oklahoma State.
“I just felt like going to a juco would be better for me to develop to my potential,” Goodpasture said.
He wants to gain a few miles on his fastball, work on his curve and develop more of his changeup.
“That will come with practice and strength,” he said. “I’m going to strengthen myself to be a better pitcher.”
He was sold on the school by pitching coach Kellen Mitts.
“He’s a real good guy,” Goodpasture said. “I really love him.”
The decision was difficult with Majors head coach Dylan Norsen being a Rangers assistant coach.
“Coach Norsen is awesome,” Goodpasture said. “He understood why I was going there.”
Norsen before the game with Crew Baseball had asked Goodpasture if he wanted to start a game on the mound.
“I said I would do the best I could,” Goodpasture said.
He had seven strikeouts and walked only two in the five-inning game which was stopped by the run rule.
“That meant a lot to me, especially since I was pitching in a front of a college coach that was interested in me,” Goodpasture. “I just went out and performed. All of my pitches were working. I could throw any of them for a strike when I needed to (39 strikes in 62 pitches).”
Goodpasture has conquered some control problems that had haunted him in the past.
He had an even bigger hurdle to clear after having elbow surgery in November.
Goodpasture was throwing again in February. He came along slowly but surely, throwing a light bullpen, then an inning in a scrimmage and eventually in a game situation.
“I eased my way back into it,” he said. “I’m 100%. It has worked out pretty good. I’m pretty much hanging free right now.”
Before the surgery he said he cold barely throw at all.
“When I was warming up with my partner, I couldn’t go past the base or I wouldn’t be able to throw it,” Goodpasture said.
Goodpasture is filling the same role he did with the Plainsmen. Goodpasture came in a regular season game with state champion Bixby in the sixth inning with a runner on second and nobody out. He got them out and had a 1-2-3 inning to persevere a 1-0 Enid win. Goodpasture threw three scoreless innings in a 9-3 win over Jenks in the Regional championship game.
“As a reliever you need to go in and throw strikes and make them get themselves out,” Goodpasture said. “The name of the game is to throw strikes. You throw strikes and get people out and limit base runners as much as you can. You have to be focused at all times and keep your mind right.”
Goodpasture and his teammates will be taking a 19-0-1 record into the tournament. The champion will move on to the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, N.M. The Majors won the World Series two years ago and reached the regional finals last year.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I think it will be a lot of fun. The key is just playing as a team and not try to be Superman and try to do too much.”
He said summer ball is not that much different from high school other than having some new teammates. The Majors are more Enid-focused than in the past with Goodpasture being joined by Plainsmen teammates Brock Slater, Garrett Shull, McCage Hartling, James Humphrey, Jake Kennedy and Cooper Jarnagin.
They are joined by an array of out-of-area players who have molded together well.
“The chemistry is about the same as it was in high school,” he said. “Other than having different people, it’s about the same.”
The Majors will face the Burkburnett (Texas) Blacksox at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the Dallas Mustangs Gilbreath at 8:15 p.m. Friday and the UBC Badarack at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
The pool champions and runner-up will advance to a single elimination bracket on Sunday and Monday.
Goodpasture said he doesn’t know much about the pool competition.
“We approach every game the same,” he said. “You don’t want to get too caught up in the hype. You want to have fun. If you do that, everything will take care of itself. You can’t think much about what it takes to win. That’s when you get nervous. You have to stay calm, relaxed and have fun. Our team has a lot of talent. We have done the right things this year.”
It will be an advantage to play at home.
“It’s always nice not to have to travel,” Goodpasture said, “especially when you are playing the night games. That helps a lot.”
Goodpasture is accustomed to pressure, having been a part of two state tournament teams. The Plainsmen fell to Bixby, 14-4, in the state finals in Goodpasture’s final high school game.
“That hurt a lot, but that’s in the past,” Goodpasture said. “This is a whole different deal. You can’t think about it (Bixby loss) or what’s behind you.”
The Majors had a game with the Woodward Travelers canceled last Thursday. They will go into the tournament not having played since beating Wake and Rake Baseball, 11-1, in the finals of the NWOSU Classic June 25.
“I don’t think that will hurt us,” Goodpasture said about the layoff. “Everybody has played a lot and needs a rest to recoup.”
Goodpasture hopes the rest will help outfielder Josh Wulfert come back from a recent hamstring injury.
“He’s good,” Goodpasture said. “Hopefully, the time off won’t affect him too much.”
Goodpasture, a left-hander, was born to be pitcher. He pitched since starting to play 10 years ago. His favorite player is Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw.
He credits Enid High coach Brad Gore, who is in the Oklahoma State University Baseball Hall of Fame, for his development.
“Coach Gore is a really good pitching coach,” Goodpasture said. “He has helped me a lot mechanically and mentally.”
Goodpasture enjoys hanging out with friends and playing video games and golf in his spare time.
