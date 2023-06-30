Israel Gonzales’ summer has not been dull, especially in June.
The Enid High junior-to-be has spent with Tuesday nights with the EHS varsity football team quarterbacking at a passing camp at Deer Creek Edmond, his Wednesday mornings with the JV football team at a passing camp at D. Bruce Selby Stadium and Thursday afternoon he was striking out 10 in an 8-2 win over the Woodward Travelers in baseball.
“Everything has been going good,” Gonzales said. “I’m clicking with my teammates in football and my guys are playing hard for me in the field in baseball.”
He has had three straight days in competition with temperatures around the 100s and humid.
“It takes a lot of water and keeping hydrated,” Gonzales said. “You need a good amount of sleep. There’s a lot of challenges being on the road quite a bit.”
A typical day for him will be lifting weights with the football team in the morning, then running, then going to the ballpark for some long tosses and then throwing the football in the evening.
Gonzales, an established pitcher-outfielder in baseball, is still in the learning stages in football having been the JV quarterback a year ago.
“I’m just learning coach (Enid football head coach Cameron) Conder’s plays and getting into the progressions. Everything has been going pretty good,” he said. “It’s been a real good challenge doing both the varsity and JV. It keeps me on my toes and keeps me in shape for both football and baseball.”
Gonzales says there’s not a lot of difference between quarterbacking and pitching.
“It feels like the same,” he said. “I feel like I can control the game in both. They are different kind of games, but I feel like I can be the leader of the team in both.”
He has taken charge of the younger players on Wednesdays.
“The younger guys are really good at listening and figuring out what they are supposed to do,” he said.
Gonzales, Conder said, is picking up the offense and is gaining maturity. He is still behind last year’s QBs Aidan Robinson and Bennett Percival, both of whom are also his baseball teammates.
“I would be remiss to say there’s going to be times when we might need to lean on him,” Conder said. “He might be able to do some things for us. There’s nothing better than having a JV quarterback that can go out there and lead on offense and knows what he’s doing.”
He was effective throwing the long ball (40-yard touchdowns) in the Enid passing camp against 2A Chisholm and Hennessey and Class A defending state champion Fairview.
“I like throwing the long ball if it’s open,” Gonzales said. “There are times you have to throw a shorter route.”
On Tuesdays, he’s found the 6A players to be bigger and faster and the big plays don’t come as easy.
“You have to make the reads fast,” Gonzales said. “It speeds up your development.”
He has a good relationship with both Robinson and Percival. His goal is to start and take the Plainsmen to another playoff game.
“There’s not any difference mentally between football and baseball,” Gonzales said. “You want to work together as one and you have to have guys who aren’t afraid to speak out and work together.”
Gonzales said the transition from Rashaun Woods to Conder as the head coach has been smooth.
“Coach Conder is outspoken,” Gonzales said. “He works with the guys and is a real good communicator. He really works hard at coaching the players.”
Working out in the heat in both sports had been beneficial for him. It’s kept his arm warm, which he contributes to being able to pitch complete games.
Gonzales said throwing the football has not affected his pitching or vice versa.
EHS baseball coach Brad Gore likes having his players out for football. He pointed out former Texas Rangers pitching coach Tom House once had his pitchers throw footballs.
“When you go from football to baseball (after the fall season), it takes a few weeks to get back throwing a baseball,” Gore said. “It’s a touch different, but for the most part, it doesn’t affect them at all. It’s good for them to compete in the fall and help our school.
“I think it’s great for them to do both because it gives them an opportunity to get away and be coached by someone else and get a break from hearing my voice. Sports are good for kids. Coach Conder and I have a good relationship. I’m glad he’s our head coach.”
