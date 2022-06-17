The 104-degree heat brought out the best in Enid Plainsmen sophomore-to-be Israel Gonzales at the South Plains Connie Mack Qualifier at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Friday.
Gonzales allowed six hits and walked only one as the Plainsmen moved to one win away from Sunday’s championship game by beating Colorado’s Batters Box White, 7-1 in six innings in a game shorten by the two-run hour run rule.
The Plainsmen will advance to Sunday’s championship game with a win over the Shockers Red at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“I love it,’’ said Gonzales. “The key was staying warm and trusting guys and all that.’’
Gonzales had control problems in his last start (three walks in one inning in a 8-5 loss to Shockers Red last week) but had no trouble finding the zone Friday. Batters Box did not get a runner past second after scoring a run in the first.
“I was keeping it inside the zone and trusting my infield and my outfield,’’ Gonzales said. “I was trusting the coaches on the pitches and my catcher. I was locating my fastball well. I was able to keep it in the bottom of the zone and I was just keeping it smooth.’’
Gonzales’ confidence grew as the game went on.
“The guys were hitting the ball in the gap and that gives me more energy to do my job,’’ he said.
Plainsmen coach Brad Gore said Gonzales has a “good feel for what he wants to do. ‘’
“He challenged the strike zone today,’’ Gore said. “He threw a lot of strikes and we played good defense (no errors) behind him. That’s what it takes.
“Israel pitches with a lot of confidence. Pitchers have their ups and downs like hitters. Today, he ws locked in well. They got a run off him early, but he settled in nicely.’’
The Plainsmen stole seven bases — Garrett Shull (three), McGuard Hartling (one), Dallas Goodpasture (two) and Bennett Percival (one) in playing small ball in scoring a run in the first, two in the second and third and one in the fourth and sixth.
“With these wood bats you’re not going to hit a lot of balls over people’s heads,’’ Gore said. “You have to move the runners. We have fast guys out there and we have to take advantage of it.’’
Hartling had three RBI with a sac fly in the first, a single in the third and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
Shull was two-for-two with two runs scored and an RBI single in the fourth.
Percival scored three runs and had a double in the fourth in his lone official at bat.
Goodpasture was two-for-three with an RBI single in the third and a run scored.
Aiden Robinson was two-for-three with an RBI double in the second.
The Enid Majors were playing SWAT Academy late Friday. The Majors, 1-0 going into the day, will play Shockers Black at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
