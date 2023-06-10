Plainsmen junior-to-be Israel Gonzales was the hard-luck loser in Enid’s 3-0 loss to the undefeated Shockers Red at the Connie Mack State Tournament Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark
Gonzales allowed seven hits while striking out five and walking only one. Only one of the Shockers Reds runs was earned.
“He pitched a great game,’’ said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore of Gonzales. “He threw three pitches for strikes. He kept coming at them. He is a fierce competitor.’’
Kylin Rodriguez, a Dominican Republic native headed for Western Oklahoma College, was two-for-three with a triple in the first and a single in the fifth.
“Other than that, you didn’t hear too many loud sounds from them,’’ Gore said.
Shockers Red scored a run in the second off two singles and a costly throwing error. Julian Love doubled home Kyle Miller, who had walked, in the third. Aiden McCullough singled in the seventh and scored after a stolen base, a wild pitch and an error.
“Those errors are killers,’’ Gore said. “We have to make plays when the game is on the line. That comes with experience. We don’t like to lose games, but that’s a teachable moment. One of those kids (Dallas Darrow) made a nice diving catch later.’’
Lawton MacArthur’s Stephen Brown limited the Plainsmen to three hits and struck out 11. Darrow, who singled, got to third in the fifth but Brown got out of the jam with two strikeouts. Keon Young, who walked, was stranded on second.
Brown, who has an offer to be a preferred walk-on at NOC Tonkawa, struck out 11. Bennett Percival had a double in the first while Whaetley Chaloupek singled in the fourth.
“That was a veteran type pitcher,’’ Gore said. “We struck out too many times but that’s why we’re playing these games — to learn our deficiencies and learn what we need to work on to improve our game.
“We have a bunch of young kids in there who are being thrown right in the fire with some tested players. Some of these guys have never seen high school pitching before. We’ll adapt more as the summer goes along. That kid threw some good pitches. You have to give him a lot of credit.’’
The Plainsmen, 0-2 in the tournament, will conclude pool play Saturday going against Drillers Bridges at 9 a.m. and Shockers Black at 11:15 a.m.
