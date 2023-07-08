ENID, Okla. — Reliever Israel Gonzales, just called up from the Enid Plainsmen, showed he belonged with the big boys in the Enid Majors’ 4-2 win over the Dallas Mustangs Gilbreath in pool play Friday at the Connie Mack South Plains Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Gonzales was called upon with the bases loaded with one out and the winning run on first.
Gonzales was up to the pressure striking out Fernando Acosta and getting Cam Davis to hit into a force play to end the game. The Majors, 21-0-1, will face UBC Badarack at 8:15 p.m. Saturday for the pool championship and a spot in the eight-team championship bracket, which begins Sunday.
“He came in and showed it,’’ said Majors coach Dylan Norsen. “I knew he would come in and throw strikes. A win is a win.’’
Jett Hope, making his first appearance for the Majors, allowed only two hits while striking out 11 and walking two over five innings. Hope did not come back after almost an hour rain delay.
“Jett Hope threw really well,’’ Norsen said. “He hit the pitch count and obviously with the delay we couldn’t bring him back out.’’
The Plainsmen had 11 hits and scored what would prove to be two insurance runs in the sixth after Mustangs starter Kasen Johnson departed after five innings.
James Humphrey led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice by Cooper Jarnagin and scored when Josh Wulfert doubled over the head of center fielder Samuel Jenkins. Wulfert stole second and scored on a bloop single by Brock Slater.
“Those were big,’’ Norsen said.
The Majors had taken a 2-0 lead in the second when Carson Moore reached on a dropped third strike, stole second and scored on a double down the left field line by McCage Hartling. Jarnagin doubled home Hartling.
The Majors left two runners on in the second, third, fourth and fifth and one in the sixth. Every starter reached base. Jarnagin was two-for-two. Wulfert was two-for-four.
“We swung it good,’’ Norsen said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize when we got runners in scoring position, but we did well. The conditions were tough.’’
Norsen said the conditions made things tougher but said his team “hung tough.’’
Ace Jake Kennedy will pitch against UBC Badarack, which had beaten the Mustangs, 3-1 and the Burkburnett Blacksox, 5-1.
In other late games Friday in the tournament, the Dallas Patriots edged the Woodward Travelers, 9-8 at Alva while the Oklahoma Express shut out the DFW Twins, 8-0 in Edmond.
Defending champion Texas Stix downed Off Speed 2024, 7-3, in the game before Enid’s at David Allen.
