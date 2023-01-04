Alva’s boys no doubt still feel the pain of a 41-39 loss to eventual 4A state champion Kingfisher in the 2022 Wheat Capital Tournament boys finals on two free throws by Xavier Ridenour with 0.3 seconds left.
Ridenour had been fouled going for a loose ball after causing a deflection while the Goldbugs were working for the winning shot themselves.
That memory, though, won’t be the motivating factor for the 8-1 Goldbugs as they open the 2023 edition against 1-5 Jones at 4:40 p.m. at Chisholm’s Paul Outhier Fieldhouse.
“We haven’t won the Wheat Capital since I’ve been here (2017-18), that’s what motivates our kids,’’ said Alva coach Shane Feely. “Our kids want to bring that trophy home. We know we will face a lot of good teams and we’ll get a measure on what we need to work on.’’
The Goldbugs, ranked No. 8 in 3A boys, have lost only to 4A Catoosa (100-88 in Alva/NWOSU Shootout finals Dec. 10).
“People ask me how we are doing and I just smile,’’ Feely said. “It’s been fun coaching these guys. We are 10 deep. We have two dynamic guards (Kyler Penco, 22 ppg and Dylan Malone, 13 ppg) who are surrounded by good athletes who play together.’’
The Goldbugs have exceeded Feely’s expectations. Feely said he knew his defense would be good but the development of Penco and Malone has made Alva an offensive juggernaut.
“After we were beat out last year in the playoffs, they committed themselves to being in the gym,’’ Feely said. “They have both been over 40% from three-point range. It’s a maturity thing.’’
Weston Tucker is averaging eight to nine points a game and has been a “great rebounder.’’ Jackson Jones is “very steady’’ at center.
Feely said 1-5 Jones can’t be taken lightly. The winner will play the winner of the 2 p.m. game between John Marshall (6-2) and Chisholm (4-4) at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The losers play at 11:20 a.m.
“They got some length and some quickness,’’ Feely said. “What it will boil down to is the kind of pressure we can put on them and f we can control the glass and execute agaiinst the different defenses.’’
Alva girls coach Kris Gore has the distinction of winning the Wheat Capital as both a player (Lomega 1985-87) and as a coach (Canton, 2000). The Ladybugs lost in the consolation finals to Garber, 42-37 last year in Gore’s first season at Alva.
The Ladybugs, 8-1, will open the tournament with two-time defending champion Perry (5-4) at 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s really exciting to play in such a prestigious tournament,’’ Gore said.
The Ladybugs have won six Wheat Capital titles. Tradition is a mainstay.
“These girls grew up watching Jaden Hobbs and Whitney Randall win gold balls,’’ Gore said. “They are hungry and anxious to create their own Ladybug legacy.’’
Alva beat Perry, 43-16 on Dec. 16 but the Lady Maroons were without their best offensive player — senior Maebry Shields — who is expected to play Thursday.
“It’s going to be a totally different game,’’ Gore said. “We know we’re going to have to come out and be ready to play. She (Shields) is a really good left-hander shooter.’’
Alva’s lone loss was to Class A defending state champion Seiling, 59-34 in the Alva/NWOSU Shootout finals Dec. 10.
Sophomore Lakin Gaddy and junior Carly Argo are both averaging 10 points per game to lead the attack. Four different players have been the third leading scorer.
“I’m proud of how our young kids have adapted and picked up things,’’ Gore said. “We don’t have a dominant scorer but we have multiple kids who can score and we play as a team.’’
The Alva-Perry winner will meet the 12:40 p.m. game winner between top-seeded Jones (4-2) and John Marshall (5-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We just want to make sure we’re mentally ready to play every game,’’ Gore said. “We want to warm up hard, play hard and do the things we do well.’’
Kingfisher’s boys have owned the Wheat Capital having won eight of the last nine championships. They were not in the field in 2019 when Holland Hall claimed the title. They have won 24 straight tournament games since falling to Fairview, 44-42 in the 2013 third-place game.
The 7-2 Yellowjackets, ranked No. 1 in 4A, lost twice in the recent Tournament of Champions — to No. 2 5A Tulsa Memorial, 54-39 and to No. 2 4A Crossings Christian, 49-48 at the buzzer in overtime. They will open the tournament against 4-5 Perry at 11:20 a.m. The Maroons broke a three-game losing streak by beating Watonga, 49-38 Tuesday.
Kingfisher is coming off of a 73-33 rout of Chickasha Tuesday. The Yellowjackets have been led by the 1-2 punch of Caden Kitchens (18.0 ppg) and Ridenour (13.3). Jud Birdwell had a season-high 23 points against Chickasha.
The Kingfisher-Perry winner will meet the winner of the 7:20 game between Woodward (4-3) and Sunrise Christian at 7:20 p.m. Friday. Losers play at 2 p.m.
Kingfisher girls coach Taylor Young is excited to be coaching in the Wheat Capital for the first time. The Lady Jackets, 7-1, are the No. 2 seed. They will face Sunrise Christian of Wichita at 10 a.m. to open the tournament.
“This is a historic tournament,’’ Young said. “It’s a playoff atmosphere and it gets ready for the rest of the season.’’
Kingfisher is led by the trio of Addi Matthews (16 ppg), Reagan Snider (9.0) and Peyton Walker (7.0).
The Lady Jackets have allowed only 27.3 points per game.
“Defense gets us going,’’ Young said, “but we have a bunch of good pieces that fit in well together. Our team chemistry is really good. I like where we are as a team.’’
Young said Sunrise will be a quality opponent and likes the chance of seeing teams Kingfisher normally wouldn’t get to play.
