YUKON — The Alva Goldbugs will have confidence on their side when they take on Beggs in the first round of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at 8 p.m.
The Goldbugs (18-10) are riding high after they were able to erase a 16-point deficit going into the fourth quarter in the regional tournament against Metro Christian and earn a spot in the state tournament.
“Their confidence is at an all-time high,” Alva head coach Shane Feely said. “They feel like they can beat anybody. A lot of times teams can go down there and feel like they’ve already accomplished something ... and they have, but I think our guys are looking at the bigger picture.”
The Goldbugs have had a big season from leading scorer Austin Reed, who hasn’t slowed down in the postseason. He’s averaging 14.5 points per game during the postseason and has had point totals of 16, 23, 17 14 and 12 in his last five games.
Feely said that offensive consistency has been a problem the team has been working through all year. Still, he thinks that as long as the Goldbugs show up and stick to their style of basketball, they can hang around until the weekend.
“Their identity has been that they’ve played hard all year,” Feely said about his team. “The thing we’ve struggled with the first half of the season was scoring the ball consistently. They’d score 20 in a quarter and then maybe score two in the next ... what they’ve done now is starting to get more consistency and they’re so dialed and playing really hard, really smart and really together.”
Feely’s son, Jackson Feely, has also been able to make an impact on the offensive side of the ball, scoring 11.2 points per game. The coach said a big key he’ll be looking for in the game is their ability to keep Beggs’ bigs uncomfortable and make them work for their shots.
“It’s hard to keep them out of the lane,” Feely said. “That’s gonna be a big key for us defensively.”
Beggs is coming off a 62-51 win over Henryetta in the regional tournament.
