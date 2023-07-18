While Gage Goldberg has a famous last name, the catcher for Texas Navy is working to build his own legacy.
His Texas Navy team played in the High Plains Shootout at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
His father, Bill Goldberg, a Tulsa native, is a former NFL defensive tackle and multiple-time world champion in pro wrestling.
Gage caught all seven innings for his squad as about 30 collegiate scouts were in attendance.
“These tournaments help a lot, getting reps and just perfecting it (my craft),” Gage said. “I want to get it better, you can never be perfect.”
The senior Goldberg has been able to help his son a lot; many of the same roads they are traveling now with baseball and football are roads Bill traveled while wrestling.
Bill has shared not only that, but also with how Gage keeps in shape.
“It’s all habits,” Bill said. “You get into a good routine and repeat it, especially when it’s 105 degrees out and he is wearing 20 pounds of catcher’s gear and it’s 130 in the field. It’s like keeping a racecar in tip-top top shape, you have to put the best fuel in it and give it time to rest, it’s just a routine you have to keep.”
The energy Bill brought to the ring and on the gridiron hasn’t been lost to time. After the second and final game of the day for Texas Navy, the older Goldberg could be seen high-fiving and talking to players as they left the field.
“It’s awesome (to have the extra energy),” Gage said. “It gives you an extra boost and confidence.”
Another thing Bill is imparting on his son is how to train, something he did well in the NFL and having a long undefeated streak after his debut in pro wrestling for WCW in the 1990s.
“Recovery is the number one thing at the end of the day,” he said. “His (Gage) biggest issue is pulling back the reins. He will train anytime you let him go. We are about to go grab some food and go to the gym; he ran earlier between games. It’s about using your time wisely and not overdoing it. Recovery is extremely hard to teach a 17-, 18-year-old and pound into their thick skull that it’s as important as training.”
The roles are now reversed from when Gage was younger, as Bill said now he has to keep up with his son, not the other way around.
When asking Gage why he continues to train like he does, even after playing a game in 105-degree weather, the answer was simply just to get better.
“He is a glutton for punishment and he loves it,” Bill said of his son. “If any human being is going to be out here performing, it’s going to be him, he loves challenges.”
Gage has missed a lot of spring football due to his travel baseball commitments, but Bill has faith his son will still be a star on the gridiron come the fall.
“If anyone can do it, he can do it,” he said.
While Gage is navigating recruiting, he knows he can use connections his father has built including trainers and resources to help make the best decision for him.
“It’s awesome, I can just ask him anything and he can get me a trainer or anything and I can implement it into my workout,” Gage said. “It also helps in recruiting. They know people and once those people see me and I get in front of them, they realize, ‘Hey he is pretty good.’”
Finding the time to do each sport is a struggle for them though.
One thing important to both of them is Gage getting his college degree, something Bill is only three credits short of.
“All I wanted to do was play in the NFL. After I got hurt, I had to make a decision. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t have a degree, so I chose professional wrestling,” Bill said.
Bill has stressed to his son the importance of a degree.
“One hundred percent, because I’m three credits short,” Bill said. “That’s just laziness, but at the end of the day, it takes a little bit of time to be able to do that and I’ve put my life on hold to be a baseball dad, and his mom the same way.”
“There is nothing in this world we love more than our son, he is the man and our number one focus,” Bill said.
He also has a football season to get ready for in Texas as the two sports are at the top of his list, though pro wrestling could be an avenue as a backup.
“That’s the backup of the backup of the backup plan,” Gage said.
