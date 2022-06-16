Three-time Olympic medalist Crystl Bustos held a camp Thursday for local softball players. The camp was dedicated to improving the fielding of the young campers.
She was in town last winter to give pointers on hitting.
Bustos won Olympic gold in Sydney in 2004 and in Athens in 2008. She was also part of the silver medal-winning team in the 2008 Beijing games. Bustos also holds the Olympic record for home runs during a series with six.
"Today we worked on fundamentals of throwing and fielding," she said. "We also worked on drop steps in the outfield."
Bustos had athletes working on side steps in the infield before advancing that to side steps while throwing with a partner and basic fundamentals of fielding in three sessions. One was for Enid's Class A travel ball team, the Enid Bruins.
The camp was geared towards younger kids.
With the rising popularity of softball — thanks in part to Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo and the rising coverage of the sport — camps like these often attract large numbers, and it did at Pacer Field.
"It's awesome to have a facility like this," said Bustos. "It shows the commitment Enid has to its youth programs."
Pacer Field has made the move to turf, which is something that more places are expected to do as the sport's popularity grows.
"A lot of fields are going to turf now," Bustos said. "It's better on the knees and it's concussion-tested, so its a lot easier on the head if you hit something."
On a scorching hot day, Bustos also offered tips to parents. One tip was to expose their players to this heat more.
"This is what we play in, so the heat is something players need to get used to," she said. "A lot of it is getting used to the heat. Most of the time we aren't mentally used to it. It's not so much the heat itself as it is mentally. You have to be mentally strong in the heat."
